Jonathan Quick’s Skate Save a ‘Save of the Year’ Contender

In a stunning display of athleticism and reminiscent of his 2012 form, Jonathan Quick, the 37-year-old goaltender for New York Rangers, left fans and fellow players in awe with an incredible scorpion save during Friday night’s matchup in Florida against the Florida Panthers. The spectacular play unfolded just over five minutes into the game, adding another chapter to Quick’s impressive return to form this season.

The jaw-dropping sequence began with Quick playing the puck behind the net, intending to execute a pass to defenseman K’Andre Miller. The Panthers however, applied relentless forechecking pressure, disrupting the planned play. As a result, forward Nick Cousins seized the opportunity, skating towards the net and unleashing a shot that seemed destined for the back of the goal.

What followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

Quick, displayed agility that defies his 37 years on this planet. He sprawled across the crease, making an initial save that sent him to the ice. Undeterred, he executed a remarkable scorpion save, kicking his opposite leg up to block a second shot from Cousins. The precision and timing involved in the save was incredible. It left spectators and commentators in disbelief, with some drawing comparisons to Quick’s peak performance in 2012.

Quick Is Proving He’s Turning Back the Clock

There is no doubt, amidst an incredible season, this save takes the cake. The question that lingers in the hockey world is whether this save will be crowned the “Save of the Year.”

Quick’s acrobatic feat, which kept the game tied at zero, is already being hailed as one of the best stops of the 2023-24 NHL season. As the highlight reel continues to be shared across social media and the legend of the save grows, it will be hard to top it. Even a save by Juuse Saros on the same night, wasn’t enough to overshadow Quick’s save. On any other night, Saro’s save would be a highlight of the night.

???? JUUSE SAROS ????



How did he save that?! pic.twitter.com/Rh0ZAeVaf3 — NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2023

Fans are already casting their vote, naming the save an official verdict stop that will be etched in history. There will be great moments, but this will standout as a likely moment of the year. Saves don’t get much better than this.

