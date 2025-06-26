Unexpected Cap Snag Could Block Oilers from Gibson Trade

The Edmonton Oilers may be in the market for a goaltending upgrade, but a potential trade for Anaheim Ducks netminder John Gibson seems unlikely. That’s thanks to an update provided by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, noting what the Ducks are willing to do in any Gibson trade. For the Oilers, it’s a somewhat unexpected hurdle.

Gibson, 31, has reportedly drawn increased trade interest this summer following a bounce-back season and with just two years remaining on his deal at a $6.4 million cap hit. It’s already been reported that he’s open to a move, and would be inclined to waive his no-trade to join the Oilers. Gibson and his agent are working with Ducks GM Pat Verbeek to facilitate a trade.

But there’s a catch: Anaheim isn’t interested in retaining salary unless they’re significantly incentivized, and would prefer to take back a contract in return, possibly another goalie.

That presents a problem for the Oilers.

Why Does This Gibson Trade Caveat Create a Dilemma for the Oilers?

Stuart Skinner, who is pegged as the Oilers’ starter, is signed at just $2.6 million. Backup Calvin Pickard comes even cheaper at $1 million. Neither qualifies as a “bad” contract that would balance out Gibson’s high cap hit in a potential swap.

Edmonton’s lack of an overpaid goaltender essentially shuts the door on this trade route unless a third team is involved or Verbeek reconsiders his stance on salary retention. If Anaheim was willing to take a player with a bad contract at a different position, that would be one thing. It’s not known if that’s the case, or if he’d be open to more than one player coming, along with a goaltender.

Given Edmonton’s tight cap situation, fitting Gibson’s $6.4 million without shedding a comparable deal is virtually impossible.

John Gibson Oilers trade talk

While the Oilers might otherwise consider a trade for someone with Gibson’s experience, the current framework around Anaheim’s trade demands makes such a deal highly unlikely. Yes, the Oilers want to upgrade their goaltending, but they aren’t prepared to uproot their roster or make an unbalanced trade to do it.

So as Gibson’s name swirls in the rumor mill once again, don’t expect Edmonton to be near the top of the list unless something gives.

