John Klingberg Traded by Ducks to the Minnesota Wild

John Klingberg was traded under the wire on Friday and moved to the Minnesota Wild. Klingberg is a skilled puck-moving defenceman who’s great on the powerplay. He will help the Wild this season if they’re able to maintain pace and make it into the postseason. He’s unlikely to be re-signed by the Wild considering their cap concerns and will probably be a rental.
The Wild are sending their 4th in 2025, Andrej Sustr and the rights to Eric Nesterenko. The Ducks are retaining half the salary ($3.5 million) of Klingberg.
The knock on Klingberg is that he’s not a solid defensive and on the worst defensive team of the cap era, his numbers were really not strong. The hope is that by moving him to a team where defense is more of a priority, he’ll rebound into the type of player that played many years for the Dallas Stars. The Wild need more offense and this is about as good a fit as you can get for a team that had the space to add Klingberg. The Wild also didn’t need a third team to get involved in the trade.
Michael Russo of The Athletic writes, “Wild acquiring John Klingberg, they’ll carry 8 D with Alex Goligoski staying put. As I reported this morning, it felt like they’d want a D and were willing to move Goligoski if he wanted. Now that he’s staying, Goligoski/Addison may be the extras once Jonas Brodin is back.”
Russo adds that there had been talk in recent weeks that Nesterenko didn’t plan to sign again with the Wild. It made sense to move him.
Next: James van Riemsdyk Not Traded Despite Red Wings Rumors
More News
-
NHL News/ 20 mins ago
James van Riemsdyk Not Traded Despite Red Wings Rumors
James van Riemsdyk was not traded despite last-minute rumors that he was going to...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Penguins Trade for Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sending Brock McGinn and a 3rd-round pick to Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
NHL trade talk rumors continue to surround Joel Edmundson. Will health concerns be the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...