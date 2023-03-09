Connect with us

Kirill Kaprizov Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury

The Minnesota Wild have announced that Kirill Kaprizov is going to be out for 3-4 weeks with a lower-body injury.

The Minnesota Wild got some unfortunate news at a time when they absolutely didn’t need it. Forward Kirill Kaprizov is being ruled out of NHL action for the next three to four weeks with a lower-body injury after Logan Stanley landed awkwardly on him in a game versus the Winnipeg Jets this week. After setting up the game-winning goal, he left midway through the third period and didn’t return.

Kaprizov crumpled under the weight of the 6-foot-7 and 228-pound Jets defender. It didn’t look good, even though the forward got up and skated to the bench on his own.

This is a huge loss for the Wild who, while they might not be fighting for their playoff lives (they sit second in the Central) will have to move forward without the best offensive weapon in a very tight Western Conference. Kaprizov is a massive part of their offensive attack and since the All-Star break, he is ranked third in the NHL with 12 goals behind only Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.  He leads the team with 39 goals and 74 points in 65 games. In NHL history, Kaprizov’s 113 goals through 200 career games rank 30th overall, while his 232 points are tied for 30th overall.

The good news here is that reports are he’ll be back by the time the playoffs get underway. So, unless the Wild go on a massive losing streak with him out of the lineup, they should be fine and will have their top scorer back to help when the games matter most. had the Wild not built a 10-point cushion, this would be a lot more concerning.

Michael Russo tweets, “Hearing Sammy Walker has been recalled from AHL Iowa with Kirill Kaprizov injured and the #mnwild likely needing an extra forward for rest of road trip as they leave tomorrow for San Jose (then Arizona and St. Louis).”

1 Comment

