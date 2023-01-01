Joe Pavelski Signs New 1-Year Extension With the Dallas Stars

According to sources including Saad Yousuf, the Dallas Stars and forward Joe Pavelski have agreed to terms on a one-year extension. The new deal is worth $3.5 million base as a base salary and adds another $2.0 million in performance bonuses. Yousuf writes, “Pavelski set a career-high in points last season with 81 and took a $1.5 million pay cut. He’s on pace for 80 points this season and reducing by $2 million.”

🚨 Captain America is going nowhere! 🚨



We have signed Joe Pavelski to a 1-year, $3.5 million contract extension.@jpav8 | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/FmGX9cNeYa — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 1, 2023

Puck Pedia writes that as a 35+ player, Pavelski became eligible for a deal with performance bonuses on a one-year contract. They add, “The earned bonuses only count after the season, and if insufficient cap room, they become a carryover cap hit the following year.”

Pavelski commented on his new deal and said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue being a member of the Stars organization.” He added, “Sarah, Nate, and I have loved being part of this team and Dallas/Fort Worth community for the past four years. We have an incredible group of players in this locker room, and I am excited to continue to work with my teammates toward our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

GM Jim Nill said of the agreement:

“Joe continues to prove why he is one of the best players in the NHL, and we are fortunate that he will be part of our group for another season. He embodies what it means to be a professional hockey player with his approach to the game both on and off the ice. Joe’s leadership in the locker room is invaluable and the level of respect that he has throughout the entire League speaks volumes to the man that he is.”