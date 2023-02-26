Canadiens Trade Evgenii Dadonov to Stars for Denis Gurianov

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov. Montreal will retain 50% of the remaining portion of Dadonov’s contract.

Dadonov was a player the Canadiens were looking to move ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. He was perhaps the one player most knew could go, but it wasn’t entirely clear what his trade value was. The Canadiens’ willingness to retain salary here is what helped facilitate the deal. In exchange, the Habs get a 25-year-old pending RFA with an upside. He was drafted 12th overall by the Stars in 2015, and has 103 points (46 goals, 57 assists) in 257 career NHL games.

Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars said of the deal. “”Evgenii is a skilled forward that can play anywhere in our lineup.” He notes, “Recording 20 or more goals in four of his previous five seasons, he is a proven goal-scorer at the NHL level and will bolster our offensive attack.” This season, Dadonov has scored 18 points (4-14–18) in 50 regular-season contests.

Eric Engels writes: “Dadonov for Gurianov is a good gamble for Kent Hughes and the Canadiens. An uber-talented player who will have an opportunity to play free under Martin St. Louis. His hockey sense and defensive commitment have left the Stars wanting at times, but if he can be inspired in MTL.” He adds, “That could validate his $2.9M qualifying offer. He’ll have an opportunity here he wasn’t getting in Dallas. And Pete DeBoer gets a player he knows well, likes and will use. That Dallas moved Gurianov and got salary retained on Dadonov gives them a bit more space. Every penny counts.”

