Jets Win With Samberg Signing Before Arbitration Clock Runs Out

The Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Dylan Samberg reached a deal just in time to avoid arbitration, agreeing to a three-year, $17.25 million contract with an average annual value of $5.75 million.

The agreement was finalized at the eleventh hour, just before Samberg’s arbitration hearing was set to begin. Earlier filings hinted at a wide gap between the two sides—Winnipeg submitted $2.5 million while Samberg requested $6 million. A settlement was reached at a number much closer to Samberg’s ask, but it could turn out to be a value deal, securing one of the Jets’ most important young blueliners.

Dylan Samberg extension Jets

Samberg, 25, stepped up in a top-four role last season and delivered excellent results. According to Connor Hrabchak, the Jets outscored opponents 57-36 at five-on-five with Samberg on the ice, a 61.29% goal share that ranked fifth among all NHL defensemen who logged over 600 minutes.

Known for his steady defensive play and smooth puck-moving ability, Samberg stands 6-foot-4 and rarely makes mistakes. He excels in transition and plays a clean, mistake-free game that coaches love. His ability to make smart passes out of the zone without turning the puck over has quickly made him one of the league’s most underrated defenders.

“Hopefully it goes great,” Samberg said back in May when asked about contract talks. Now, with the ink dry on a three-year deal, both he and the Jets can look ahead and hope his game keeps progressing.

The move not only avoids a contentious arbitration process but ensures Winnipeg retains a foundational piece of its blue line through the 2026-27 season.

Next: Oilers Fans Eyeing Carter Hart Won’t Like Latest Update

