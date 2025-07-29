Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Fans Eyeing Carter Hart Won’t Like Latest Update
Despite his acquittal, Carter Hart remains ineligible to play, shutting down any speculation he’ll join the Edmonton Oilers.
Despite recent speculation, Carter Hart is not an option for the Edmonton Oilers—or any NHL team—at this time. Bleacher Report’s Frank Seravalli explained in a recent video that rumors of Hart being on the Oilers’ radar are just that, rumors. There is nothing to it, if for no other reason than he’s not eligible to sign anywhere.
Seravalli said that following last week’s acquittal in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case in a London, Ontario court, Hart and four other former NHL players remain labeled as ineligible by the league.
According to NHL sources, commissioner Gary Bettman’s office is still reviewing the case and has not cleared any of the involved players to return. As a result, teams have been instructed not to pursue them. Hart, specifically, has been described as a “non-starter” for the Oilers as the league determines its next steps.
Does It Matter That Carter Hart Can’t Sign Yet?
While the NHLPA has voiced strong objections to the way the NHL has handled and is handling the situation—arguing the players should be reinstated following the acquittal—the league is taking a cautious approach. For the Oilers, that’s not much of an issue. Even if they were to show an interest in Hart, it’s unlikely they would sign him now.
It appears the Oilers are leaning toward starting the season with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard and assessing their goaltending situation as the season rolls along. By then, perhaps there is some clarity on the status of all five players. Until the commissioner’s office issues a formal ruling or clearance, the conversation around Hart’s playing future remains effectively paused.
For now, any talk of a trade or return to play involving Carter Hart is premature, regardless of public or media speculation.
