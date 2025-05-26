Oilers Dominating Stars Since McDavid-Draisaitl Bench Moment

The Edmonton Oilers have seized control of the Western Conference Final, taking a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars after a commanding 6-1 win in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. A dominant performance, led by two goals from Connor McDavid, has turned the tide, and the Oilers feel confident. Where did this burst of outstanding results come from?

Things seemed to change in Game 1 when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl exchanged a silent but meaningful look on the bench—an unspoken understanding fans have seen before. At that moment, it became clear that the series was far from over. These two were going to find another gear, and it was time they did what McDavid and Draisaitl do.

I went to the locked in factory and everyone knew you guys pic.twitter.com/kkzQbPUTG5 — Nick (@NickZararis) May 25, 2025

Since that shared glance, the Oilers have outscored Dallas 9-1, with their top guns firing on all cylinders. McDavid led the charge in Game 3 with two goals, Draisaitl had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and a helper, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane each had three assists.

It was a reminder to the Stars and the rest of the hockey world that while the depth on the Oilers roster has done its share of heavy lifting, there are times when the elite players on this team can and will take over a game. When they do, it’s tough to stop them.

Fans have pointed to that viral bench moment as the mental spark that ignited Edmonton’s dominance. When the Oilers fell apart for six minutes in the third period of Game 1, McDavid and Draisaitl knew everyone, including themselves, needed to reach a higher level. The Oilers started dictating play as soon as Game 2 began, and their confidence grew with every shift. Edmonton got some much-needed help from goaltender Stuart Skinner in Game 3, but when he shut the door, the Oilers’ best took control.

McDavid and Draisaitl took over for the Oilers in Game 3

Both have played a solid 200-foot game, but the offense is coming with the improved defensive play. “He [McDavid] was fantastic,” Skinner said. “The way that he plays in all three ends of the ice has been very impressive through the whole playoffs.” Head coach Kris Knoblauch added, “You knew at some point it was going to break through, and they were going to going to start producing. It was just a matter of time.”

McDavid Throws Shade on Exit from Oilers Speculation

When Game 1’s collapse happened, fans from other markets started having fun with the idea that McDavid might bolt. Toronto is always part of that narrative, while the Los Angeles Kings decision to hire former Oilers GM Ken Holland got people talking too. McDavid squashed some of that on Sunday.

“There’s not a better rink in the NHL. It’s so special to play here,” McDavid said post-game, praising the electric playoff atmosphere.

And for fans who still think the Maple Leafs have more to offer than the Oilers, here’s an interesting stat: since 2022, Zach Hyman alone has 35 playoff goals, nearly matching Toronto’s big three of Matthews, Marner, and Nylander combined (37).

