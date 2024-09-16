James van Riemsdyk Embraces Challenge in Columbus Amid Gaudreau Loss

Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk, 35, has signed a one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, bringing both his goal-scoring ability and leadership to a team that will face significant challenges this season. After the tragic loss of star player Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets are in need of experienced players who can help fill the void both on and off the ice.

Van Riemsdyk fits the bill perfectly.

As GM Don Waddell to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, while van Riemsdyk may not be the fastest player at this stage of his career, the winger’s consistent ability to score in double digits each season is something the Blue Jackets desperately need. They also need a locker room glue guy. Both are things Gaudreau brought to the team before his tragic passing.

van Riemsdyk’s 12 goals and 27 assists with the Boston Bruins prove he can still produce, even in a more limited role. But more than just his scoring, van Riemsdyk is known for being a player who will provide support and guidance to teammates, especially in a season that is sure to be emotionally and mentally taxing. “The hockey world, we’re a brotherhood,” he said. “We look after each other and try to be there for each other, and that’s going to be an element of this.”

James van Riemsdyk Is Just What the Blue Jackets Need Right Now

Fully aware of the difficult circumstances in Columbus, van Riemsdyk is ready to take on the challenge, not of trying to fill the skates of Gaudreau, but simply being present in the face of difficult days. “We’re going to support each other as much as we possibly can.”

For a team coping with grief, van Riemsdyk’s leadership will be just as crucial as his scoring ability. His experience and character make him an invaluable addition to a Blue Jackets team that will inevitably struggle to compete without their best player but may be looking to just show up on many nights with the right mentality.

