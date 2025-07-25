Rumored Signing of Oilers Prospect Not Expected This Offseason

Despite speculation that the Edmonton Oilers were working to sign defensive prospect Nikita Yevseyev, Oilersnation’s Jason Gregor has put those rumors to rest on Wednesday. Gregor reported that “this will not be happening this off-season,” contradicting a previous report from Elite Prospects suggesting contract talks were underway.

I’m hearing this will not happen this off-season. https://t.co/FccI1elmP2 — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 23, 2025

Yevseyev, ranked 20th among Oilers prospects by Oilersnation last summer, remains an intriguing prospect but a real question mark. Standing 6’1″ and weighing 187 pounds, the left-shot winger born May 10, 2004, could join the Oilers’ AHL pipeline as early as this season if signed. The 21-year-old has split his time between the KHL and VHL in Russia since being drafted, showing flashes of potential but struggling to secure consistent ice time.

After suiting up for 38 games with Ak Bars Kazan last season, he currently finds himself without a contract for 2025-26.

Nikita Yevseyev, Oilers prospect

Yevseyev is described as “a good, but not great prospect.” He possesses the size and skating ability for the AHL, but it remains unclear if that will translate to the NHL. With the Oilers holding his rights indefinitely and a crowded blue line in Bakersfield, there’s little urgency to bring him over.

For now, Yevseyev’s immediate future remains overseas — and the Oilers’ focus appears to be elsewhere as they finalize their plans for training camp.

