Crosby Comments on Rumors He’s Open to a Move to Montreal

Sidney Crosby’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins has been talked about ad nauseam for years. It will continue to be talked about until the Penguins either become contenders again or Crosby is eventually traded. ,

A recent article by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, in which he sat down and talked to Crosby about his future, only added fuel to the fire.

Specifically, LeBrun asked Crosby about the Montreal Canadiens. During the 4 Nations Faceoff last February at the Bell Centre, Crosby received a standing ovation from the Montreal faithful. It was a moment he says he’ll remember, and it was significant given that he grew up a Canadiens fan.

LeBrun asked if Crosby was leaving breadcrumbs about a possible future with the Habs.

Crosby to the Montreal Canadiens trade rumor

Crosby quickly clarified that he was not hinting at a move. It doesn’t mean he’s never thought about it. “To know that a team like that wants you… it’s not the end of the world,” Crosby said, reflecting on the attention from Montreal.

Crosby’s Agent Says Nothing Is Off the Table

His longtime agent, Pat Brisson, acknowledged the reality of speculation, noting that Pittsburgh’s recent struggles naturally fuel chatter about trades. “First of all, he’s been so consistent for 20 years… so each year the team that he’s playing for fails to make the playoffs, it creates a lot of speculation,” Brisson told The Athletic. When pressed about a possible trade, he added, “It’s always a possibility… it all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do.”

Crosby, now 38, insists his focus remains on returning the Penguins to playoff contention. “It doesn’t change my approach. I still go out there trying to win every single game,” he said. But with Montreal reportedly ready to move heaven and earth for a superstar, and with Crosby’s deep ties to the city and its fans, the rumor mill is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

For now, Crosby remains committed to Pittsburgh, but the whispers of a potential Montreal connection continue to intrigue fans and insiders.

