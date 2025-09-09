Montreal Canadiens
Crosby Comments on Rumors He’s Open to a Move to Montreal
Uncover the truth behind trade rumors of Crosby to the Canadiens, fueled by recent comments from Sidney Crosby about his future.
Sidney Crosby’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins has been talked about ad nauseam for years. It will continue to be talked about until the Penguins either become contenders again or Crosby is eventually traded. ,
A recent article by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, in which he sat down and talked to Crosby about his future, only added fuel to the fire.
Specifically, LeBrun asked Crosby about the Montreal Canadiens. During the 4 Nations Faceoff last February at the Bell Centre, Crosby received a standing ovation from the Montreal faithful. It was a moment he says he’ll remember, and it was significant given that he grew up a Canadiens fan.
LeBrun asked if Crosby was leaving breadcrumbs about a possible future with the Habs.
Crosby quickly clarified that he was not hinting at a move. It doesn’t mean he’s never thought about it. “To know that a team like that wants you… it’s not the end of the world,” Crosby said, reflecting on the attention from Montreal.
Crosby’s Agent Says Nothing Is Off the Table
His longtime agent, Pat Brisson, acknowledged the reality of speculation, noting that Pittsburgh’s recent struggles naturally fuel chatter about trades. “First of all, he’s been so consistent for 20 years… so each year the team that he’s playing for fails to make the playoffs, it creates a lot of speculation,” Brisson told The Athletic. When pressed about a possible trade, he added, “It’s always a possibility… it all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do.”
Crosby, now 38, insists his focus remains on returning the Penguins to playoff contention. “It doesn’t change my approach. I still go out there trying to win every single game,” he said. But with Montreal reportedly ready to move heaven and earth for a superstar, and with Crosby’s deep ties to the city and its fans, the rumor mill is unlikely to die down anytime soon.
For now, Crosby remains committed to Pittsburgh, but the whispers of a potential Montreal connection continue to intrigue fans and insiders.
Next: Flames Lock Up Dustin Wolf With Historic 7-Year Extension
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 minutes ago
Podcast Host on McDavid Decision: ‘People in Edmonton Will Hate Him’
Is McDavid leaving Edmonton? Discover the implications of his potential departure for the Oilers...
-
Calgary Flames/ 55 minutes ago
Flames’ Wolf Extension Exactly the Kind of Move McDavid Needs in Edmonton
Calgary Flames secure Dustin Wolf with a seven-year deal. What does this mean for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Big-Name UFA Uniquely Linked to McDavid Contract Delay
Explore the impact of Connor McDavid's contract situation on the NHL and its influence...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Knies May Regret Urging Maple Leafs Fans to Get Upset
Matthew Knies discusses the challenges and expectations facing the Toronto Maple Leafs and how...
-
New York Rangers/ 22 hours ago
Rangers Coach Hints at Big Development Regarding Adam Fox
Adam Fox is set for a big year with the New York Rangers. Discover...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
‘What a Distraction Looks Like’: Oilers Situation Could Get Worse
Connor McDavid's contract situation creates a potential distraction for the Oilers. Discover what this...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Ryane Clowe’s Sudden Jump to Rangers Shocks Sharks, Shakes Up NYR Front Office
Ryan Clowe joins the Rangers as Assistant GM after leaving the Sharks. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid & Top 5 Stories Going Into the 2025-2026 NHL Season
Explore the top 5 NHL stories to watch this season, including Connor McDavid's contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Stauffer’s Point Predictions Hint Something Big, Possible Trade, for Oilers
Explore the latest Oilers predictions for the 2025-26 season with insights from Bob Stauffer...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Biggest Eastern Conference Surprises to Watch in 2025–26
Explore the East surprises 2025-26 in the NHL. Uncover teams that might defy expectations...