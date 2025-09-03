Canucks Quinn Hughes Eyes Season, Leaves Door Open on Future

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is heading into the 2025–26 season unfazed by the rumors surrounding his future with the organization. Instead, he’s determined to lead his team as the captain, keeping his focus on hockey rather than the constant speculation about an extension or a trade.

With two seasons remaining on his contract, he’s eligible for a potential extension next summer (July 1). There is already speculation that it will take a lot for the Canucks to convince him not to test free agency. Hughes made it clear in a recent interview that he’s not thinking about any of that.

“I can’t even sign for another year, so there’s nothing I can do,” he said. He then added, “One thing I’m really good at — or have gotten good at — is being very present,” Hughes told Sportsnet. “As far as the noise, I can handle it. That’s why I’m the captain — I can play at an elite level and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around me.”

For Hughes, this season is all about bringing the Canucks back together. This roster needs to get back on the same page if they expect to have any success. Hughes intends to help teammates like Elias Pettersson and Thatcher Demko get ready for the season and set the tone on and off the ice. Without them at their best, the Canucks aren’t in the conversation for the playoffs, and Hughes knows it.

Quinn Hughes Canucks uncertain about future after this season

Hughes noted, “… I’m a really competitive guy … and last year was a failure, so I’m trying to bring my best. Try to be a great leader and help my team get in the playoffs.”

What About Next Season for Hughes?

If this season winds up being a dud, Hughes understands that things in Vancouver could change. “Who knows what we can do and who knows how I’ll be feeling this time next year? It’s still a year away,’ he said.

“You definitely don’t want to live in the past. We’re already on a new season, and that’s where my head is at, and probably after this interview, I won’t be talking about last season again. It took me a while (to get over it) because it was really disappointing. More than that, it was just really not fun. It was an exhausting year. But I really do think it’s going to make everyone in our group stronger — mentally stronger. Hopefully, everyone has trained hard and is ready to go. I know I am.”

Hughes is trying to remain positive about the Canucks’ playoff chances. He is only focusing on the short term. “It’s a long year, and I’m just going to be day-to-day and focus on the hockey and being the best leader I can be,” he said.

