NHL News
Jack Eichel Officially Signs 8-Yr Deal with the Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel has officially signed an eight-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s for $13.5 million per season.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Jack Eichel has officially signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. The deal is reportedly for eight years and worth $13.5 million per season. That’s $108 million in total earnings over the length of the new agreement.
The Golden Knights have officially locked up their franchise centerpiece. Now signed to a long-term extension, this will put an end to any speculation about his future, and it gets a big piece of business done before the team officially drops the puck to start the 2025-26 season.
Eichel, 28, had made it clear throughout the summer that his priority was staying in Las Vegas, and that sentiment never wavered. As TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported last month, both sides had been focused on an eight-year deal, with the only remaining question being the average annual value.
“He does not want to go anywhere. His only focus is on signing with the Vegas Golden Knights,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading. “The two sides were really focused on an eight-year deal… Eichel wants to sign long-term.”
Earlier reports from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggested Eichel’s new contract could come in around $14 million per season, mirroring the range expected for Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl on his next deal. He falls just $ 500,000 short of that, although he’ll still make more money given the tax-free state advantages in Vegas.
With the term and salary now agreed upon, the Golden Knights have secured one of the NHL’s elite centers for the long haul—solidifying their championship window and ensuring that Eichel remains the face of the franchise well into the next decade.
Next: 4 Teams Shifting Focus Following McDavid’s Extension with Oilers
