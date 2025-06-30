Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Signs Long-Term Contract with Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov has signed an seven-year, $8.5 million per year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, stirring mixed reactions.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have secured defenseman Ivan Provorov with a hefty new contract: seven years at an average annual value of $8.5 million. This deal comes just hours ahead of free agency, and right as other big news hit the NHL news wire.
Provorov, a pending unrestricted free agent, will stay with the Blue Jackets for the long haul. Following news that Aaron Ekblad signed an eight-year deal worth $6.1 million in Florida, and Evan Bouchard signed a four-year deal worth $10.5 million per season with the Edmonton Oilers, this deal falls nearly smack dab in the middle.
Aaron Portzline of The Athletic writes, “Structure of the deal is still being worked out, so not signed just yet.”
Provorov eats a ton of minutes as a top-four defenseman, but many are suggesting this is a long-term deal at a high AAV.
Provorov’s career stats—77 goals and 205 assists over 696 NHL games—highlight a dependable defenseman, though not quite elite. He would have been an interesting name to hit the market on Tuesday, and at 28 years old, likely would have gotten an eight-year deal from someone with the cap space to make a splash.
With the NHL’s 2025-26 salary cap projected around $95 million, the Blue Jackets had room to make a sizeable investment, but there will be questions about this deal. Some will call it a fair deal, while others will label it an “overpay.”
