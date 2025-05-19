Maple Leafs Will Engage in Talks About Auston Matthews Trade

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was asked if the Toronto Maple Leafs would consider an Auston Matthews trade this summer. After another disappointing end to the season, the obvious names like Mitch Marner (UFA), John Tavares (UFA), and Brendan Shanahan (contract ending) could leave. But, would the Leafs consider trading their captain and a recently signed superstar?

Seravalli responded that the Leafs will consider a trade, even if the likelihood isn’t high. Everything is on the table as the Leafs find themselves in a position to make tough decisions.

Trade discussions may not actually happen with other teams, but the Maple Leafs will probably engage in those conversations behind closed doors. This is a time of serious reflection for the organization, and at the top of the list is what to do with the team captain and leader.

Why Would the Leafs Trade Matthews?

The argument for at least considering a trade starts with Matthews’ impossibly low scoring rate in the playoffs. Seravalli notes that Matthews has scored in only 23 of his 68 playoff games. For a .65 goals per game player, this is a significant red flag.

Beyond that, Seravalli notes that chronic injuries have to be a huge concern. If Matthews’ back is as bad as some suggest, “How many of these injuries ever get better?” the NHL insider asked.

Trading Matthews would be taking things to the far extreme, but that may be where the organization is at. Following another disappointing playoff exit, the team has been asking questions it doesn’t have answers to.

Toronto Maple Leafs to talk trade options for Auston Matthews?

Matthews is a legitimate Superstar and one of the best goal scorers of his generation. If he is on the trade block, there should be plenty of interest in him. However, teams will have to be concerned about the same things the Maple Leafs may potentially be, including injuries and his lack of showing up as a leader when the games matter most.

Could The Leafs Lose Marner and Matthews?

With Mitch Marner potentially already on his way out as a pending UFA, losing Matthews in a trade could equate to the most significant swing in Maple Leafs franchise history. Should Marner and Matthews both not be with the team next season and in other destinations, it would signal an entirely new path for the Toronto Maple Leafs, a team led by William Nylander and potentially whoever the Maple Leafs sign over the summer.

Next: Insider Says Maple Leafs Could Scrap Key Position Inside Organization