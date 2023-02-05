Islanders Sign Horvat, GM Says, “It’s Too Long & Too Much Money”

The New York Islanders have signed recently acquired forward Bo Horvat to a new deal before the center has ever played a game for the team. After being traded by the Vancouver Canucks to the Islanders in a deal just ahead of the All-Star break, Horvat headed to Florida donning the Islanders uniform but he had still yet to meet most of his teammates. Committing to the team before doing so, Horvat inked a long-term extension worth $8.5 million per season.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Bo Horvat on an eight-year contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 5, 2023

Lou Lamoriello made an odd comment after signing the forward. According to Stefan Rosner, the GM noted, “It’s too long and it’s too much money.” This wasn’t so much a shot at the player but more the state of the NHL where it takes these kinds of deals to lock someone of Horvat’s caliber up. Horvat is a legitimate top-six center with a strong finishing ability, especially on the powerplay. He’s a smart and well-rounded offensive player. It can be argued that this season may be the best he ever has and that it’s an outlier from the rest of his NHL career, but he’s potting these career-high numbers at the right time.

Lamoriello said after the trade it was important to get going on contract talks as soon as possible. He wasn’t kidding. While he might not like the contract, it was clear he liked the player and wanted to get this deal done so it wasn’t a distraction over the course of the remainder of this season as the Islanders make a push for the playoffs.

Mathew Barzal said of the Horvat acquisition, “We haven’t had a spark like this for a while.”

