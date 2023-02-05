Islanders Sign Horvat, GM Says, “It’s Too Long & Too Much Money”

The New York Islanders have signed recently acquired forward Bo Horvat to a new deal before the center has ever played a game for the team. After being traded by the Vancouver Canucks to the Islanders in a deal just ahead of the All-Star break, Horvat headed to Florida donning the Islanders uniform but he had still yet to meet most of his teammates. Committing to the team before doing so, Horvat inked a long-term extension worth $8.5 million per season.
Lou Lamoriello made an odd comment after signing the forward. According to Stefan Rosner, the GM noted, “It’s too long and it’s too much money.” This wasn’t so much a shot at the player but more the state of the NHL where it takes these kinds of deals to lock someone of Horvat’s caliber up. Horvat is a legitimate top-six center with a strong finishing ability, especially on the powerplay. He’s a smart and well-rounded offensive player. It can be argued that this season may be the best he ever has and that it’s an outlier from the rest of his NHL career, but he’s potting these career-high numbers at the right time.
Lamoriello said after the trade it was important to get going on contract talks as soon as possible. He wasn’t kidding. While he might not like the contract, it was clear he liked the player and wanted to get this deal done so it wasn’t a distraction over the course of the remainder of this season as the Islanders make a push for the playoffs.
Mathew Barzal said of the Horvat acquisition, “We haven’t had a spark like this for a while.”
Next: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Both Giordano & McMann Showing Value
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him
The St. Louis Blues have informed Ivan Barbashev he will not receive a new...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Interested in Blackhawks’ McCabe, Murphy
After a tough outing Wednesday against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs are looking for...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
NHL Trade Talk: 2 Teams Step Forward For Luke Schenn
Following the Bo Horvat trade, there are two names being closely watched in Vancouver...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Mark Stone Out Indefinitely, Golden Knights Likely Make Big Trade
Mark Stone had a second surgery and will be out indefinitely for the Golden...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 days ago
Carey Price Moving News Could Hint He’s Done With Canadiens
Carey Price's wife, Angela, seems to confirm that his playing days with the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Could the Senators Flip Alex DeBrincat in a Deadline Trade?
The Ottawa Senators are struggling. Could they wind up flipping Alex DeBrincat in a...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
Auston Matthews will not play in the All-Star Game and is likely to miss...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 week ago
Avalanche Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Sean Monahan
The Colorado Avalanche are expected to be a team that shows real interest in...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 week ago
Flames Looking Primarily at Rentals Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames are being labeled NHL trade deadline buyers, but the team is...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Gary Bettman: “Nobody Tanks” in NHL To Get Best Draft Pick
Gary Bettman told media on Tuesday that the NHL's weighted lottery did not lead...