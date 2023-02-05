Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Both Giordano & McMann Showing Value

In this edition of Toronto maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at two players who have had solid seasons with the team. One – Mark Giordano – is at the end of his NHL career. The other – Bobby McMann – is only beginning his NHL career.

Yet, both look to be value-added players for the Maple Leafs.

Related: MAPLE LEAFS’ QUICK HITS: YOUNG PROSPECTS, HOLL & JARNKROK

Quick Hit One: Remembering the Mark Giordano Trade

Last season at the trade deadline, Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas made one of his best trades. The Maple Leafs worked a deal with the Seattle Kraken on March 20, 2022, to bring hometown defenseman Mark Giordano (and forward Colin Blackwell) to Toronto. In exchange, the team sent a 2022 second-round pick (Niklas Kokko), a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick to Seattle.

The trade has had a significant impact on the Maple Leafs’ roster. Perhaps that wasn’t so true last season when the team lost (again) in the first round of the postseason playoffs. However, it’s been a strong trade for the team this season. Not only did Giordano sign a team-friendly contract to stay in Toronto, but he’s been nothing but solid in his season with the team.

Mark Giordano Maple Leafs

In short, Giordano was a great pick-up for the Maple Leafs. And, when injuries began to mount up on the team’s blue line for Toronto, he’s taken over as a team leader. He’s played well himself; but, even better, anyone who’s played with him has shined as well.

Fortunately, this season will not be Giordano’s last with the team. He signed a contract for two seasons at a modest salary-cap hit of $800,000. The trade was a good move for the Maple Leafs; and, Giordano is playing well above his pay grade this season. He’s been a find.

Related: Are the Maple Leafs Tough Enough for the Postseason?

Quick Hit Two: Bobby McMann Is Ready for Full-time NHL Work

Bobby McMann hasn’t scored in this season’s eight-game tryout with the Maple Leafs. However, he hasn’t looked out of play either. He’s come a long way to get to the place where he currently is and he’s dominated along the way.

However, it didn’t start that way. McMann played for the Toronto Marlies during the 2020-21 season. He played in 21 games and scored two goals and added two assists (for 4 points). Prior to his time with the Marlies, he played four games with the Newfoundland Growlers. There he recorded two goals and added two assists (again for four points).

🖊 We’ve signed forward Bobby McMann to a two-year, two-way future contract.#LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 29, 2022

In the 2021-22 AHL season, McMann really had a breakout season. In 61 games for the Marlies, he scored 24 goals and added 11 assists (for 35 points). He started the 2022-23 season in the AHL but was moved to the Maple Leafs for eight games. While he hasn’t scored yet, he’s come close. In this team with the Marlies this season, he’s totaled 19 games, with 10 goals and seven assists (for 17 points).

McMann Dominated the AHL

When he’s been with the Marlies, he’s dominated. Last season, McMann set a franchise rookie goal-scoring record. What do the Maple Leafs have in McMann? It looks as if they have a player who one day soon will become an everyday NHL player.

In a bottom-six role with either center David Kampf or center Pontus Holmberg, McMann started mostly in the neutral or defensive zone. Yet, he’s generated 21 high-danger scoring chances and his advanced statistics are strong. These analytics, along with the old-fashioned eye test, suggest that McMann has the ability to provide solid minutes and depth scoring for the team going forward.

There might even be a brighter future for the Alberta-born young forward; but, for now, he’s well on his way to regular NHL duty.

Related: Maple Leafs Cheap Forward Pipeline Just Keeps Pumping