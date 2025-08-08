Edmonton Oilers
Report: Internal Frustration Brewing After Oilers Trade Evander Kane
Former Oilers coach Paul Coffey reportedly pushed back against an Evander Kane trade, leading to a report he’ll have more say going forward.
The Edmonton Oilers’ recent decision to trade Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks may have created some internal tension, particularly among at least one influential voice within the organization. A recent report by the 2 Mutts Podcast suggested that former associate coach Paul Coffey was not happy the forward was moved.
“We are hearing that Paul Coffey wasn’t happy with the management staff in regards to trading away Evander Kane to the Canucks. Coffey expressed why a player like Kane would be someone to keep and re-sign because of how deep his connection is in the community, he lives in the City year-round. His connection with his teammates & team staff is also very strong.”
They added that despite his past issues with other NHL teams, Kane brought a lot of people together and had a role within the team that will be hard to replace.
There’s some talk that Coffey will have more say from now on on the player movement side because of this move. Coffey left the team as a coach, but has gone back to his role as an Advisor to owner Daryl Katz and his son Harrison Katz.
Will Coffey Be Given More Power to Make Roster Decisions?
Coffey has not spoken publicly about his decision to leave the coaching staff. When he was hired, he was very open about not wanting the job, but said that he was doing a favor for the team he cares so much about. It is not assumed his decision to walk away had anything to do with the trade, assuming this report is accurate.
The Kane trade was viewed as primarily a salary cap move. The 2 Mutts Podcast also reported earlier this week that there has been some talk about the Oilers and Kane trying to find a way back together after the 2025-26 season, when Kane is an unrestricted free agent.
It’s hard to imagine that Coffey is going to have the kind of say these reports suggest, given that CEO Jeff Jackson and GM Stan Bowman are not necessarily the kind of people who allow ownership (or their advisors) to dictate how they build their team.
Next: 2 Scenarios Where Oilers Could Push for Unthinkable McDavid Trade
