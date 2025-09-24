Minnesota Wild
Insider Suggests Tampering Whispers Surround Kaprizov Situation
Elliotte Friedman discusses the Kaprizov tampering allegations that could explain his contract decisions with the Minnesota Wild.
Elliotte Friedman commented on Kirill Kaprizov‘s contract impasse with the Minnesota Wild during the FAN Hockey Show this week, saying that he believes there has been tampering or behind-the-scenes whispering regarding the player. He noted that he can’t prove it, but suggests that no one will be able to convince him otherwise.
Friedman hinted that something like tampering is one of the few ways to explain how and why Kaprizov turned down $16 million per season. Logically, that the superstar winger would turn down the biggest contract offer in NHL history doesn’t add up if there isn’t another offer out there.
While that offer likely isn’t official, the hint here is that Kaprizov and his camp probably know that a team is prepared to offer more than $16 million on the open market. Would a team go as high as $20 million per season? Perhaps, given that a seven-year deal is the longest term Kaprizov can get from another club, and he’s reportedly happy in Minnesota.
Reports are that Kaprizov is not interested in a short-term deal. He wants the security of a longer term, and given his injury history, that makes some sense.
Where Will All Of This Go with Kaprizov?
Has another team reached out to Kaprizov’s camp? If so, who? And, if it’s found out that a team has put it out there, they would give Kaprizov a certain number. How will the NHL respond if it’s learned that such an offer exists?
