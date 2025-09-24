“Forgotten” Member of Oilers Could Be Signed Today

While much of the Edmonton Oilers’ attention this offseason has centered on Connor McDavid, another essential part of the team is also on the organization’s radar as someone who needs an extension. Head coach Kris Knoblauch is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Edmonton, keeping him with the organization for several more seasons.

Entering the third and final year of his original three-year deal, Knoblauch has seen great and immediate success with the Oilers, doing everything but capturing a Stanley Cup since his arrival. His two consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances have given the Oilers reason to believe he’s the man for the team moving forward, and a contract extension is reportedly imminent.

Speaking at his first media availability of the season, Knoblauch downplayed questions about his contract. “I’d be surprised if anyone knew that I was going into my last year of my contract because of everything else that’s going on,” he said. “We’ll move on that quickly… Hopefully, something gets done before we get going.”

The 46-year-old Saskatchewan native has delivered exceptional results in his first full NHL head-coaching role: 94-47-10 in 151 regular-season games and 29-18 in 47 playoff contests, translating to a franchise-record .656 points percentage. It would be shocking if the Oilers felt the need to move on, despite not winning hockey’s ultimate prize.

Although the specifics of the upcoming deal have not been disclosed, it is believed that he’ll earn a significant raise and likely be signed for another three years. The plan appears to be to finalize things before the season begins, which could even be as early as Wednesday, September 24, coinciding with Knoblauch’s 47th birthday.

While McDavid’s contract remains the team’s top priority, securing Knoblauch is a critical piece of business the Oilers need to look after. A new deal would reinforce the franchise’s confidence in the coach, while also sending a message to McDavid that this is the guy the Oilers believe can lead the team to a championship.

