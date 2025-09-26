Carolina Hurricanes
Eastern Contender Ready to Back Up the Brinks Truck for Kaprizov
Could Kaprizov leave the Minnesota Wild? Find out which teams are ready to make a pitch if the superstar shakes loose this season.
Kirill Kaprizov’s contract future is quickly becoming one of the NHL’s most-watched storylines, and according to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, there’s no shortage of suitors prepared to pay big to land the Minnesota Wild star. Among the early contenders prepared to go all in are the Carolina Hurricanes.
“There’s definitely teams out there that would put out the ‘Brinks Truck’ for him,” Russo said on The Sheet, citing the Hurricanes as one prominent example while adding that “a million other teams” would also be in the mix if Kaprizov hit the market.
Kaprizov, 28, has been Minnesota’s franchise centerpiece since arriving in 2020, posting elite offensive numbers and establishing himself as one of the league’s premier game-breakers. The Wild certainly don’t want to lose him. However, with his contract situation looming and his decision to turn down an eight-year, $128 million offer from Minnesota, speculation has only intensified about whether the Wild can — or will — meet the price tag to keep him long-term.
There have been suggestions that teams have informed Kaprizov’s camp that a better offer is available. Any such offer would be considered tampering. Then again, things like this tend to leak with little way of verifying where the “unofficial offer” came from. Whether Carolina or another team has let it be known they’re interested isn’t known. There is also no sense that the Wild are complaining, nor have they requested the NHL take a look.
For now, Russo suggests the Wild aren’t inclined to bid against themselves. “They don’t seem to be inclined to keep giving him more and more,” he said, signaling that Minnesota’s front office is taking a firm stance in negotiations.
Whether the Wild can hold that line, especially with rivals lining up, could define their future — and Kaprizov’s. And, it will be fascinating to see if teams like Carolina keep their decks clear so that, should Kaprizov shake loose, they have the means to fit him on their salary cap.
Next: Barkov Injury Update Rocks Panthers, Captain Out Long-Term
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 hours ago
Dobson’s Canadiens Debut Brings Questions and Injury Concerns
Noah Dobson has generated excitement and concern with his play in Montreal. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal
Get the latest news on Jake Walman extension with the Oilers. A long-term deal...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Oilers Being Linked to Goaltending Waiver Claim
Could Connor Ingram Oilers be the goaltender addition the team needs? Discover the latest...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Insider Refutes Earlier Report That Necas Balked at Avs Solid Offer
Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche are in preliminary discussions on a contract extension....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Insider Suggests Tampering Whispers Surround Kaprizov Situation
Elliotte Friedman discusses the Kaprizov tampering allegations that could explain his contract decisions with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
“Forgotten” Member of Oilers Could Be Signed Today
Find out why the Oilers Knoblauch extension is important for Edmonton's future after two...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Could Retain Rasmus Andersson With One Key Move
Is a Rasmus Andersson Flames extension possible? Discover the latest developments regarding his future...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Decision Time for Carter Hart: Goalie Has It Down to 2 Teams
Carter Hart is nearing a decision between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Rookie Ike Howard Turns Heads With First Preseason Goal
Ike Howard scored his first goal with the Oilers, showcasing his quick release and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
What’s He Waiting For?: McDavid Has a Question No One Can Answer
Uncover the Connor McDavid question Oilers fans are curious about, and no one can...