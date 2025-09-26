Eastern Contender Ready to Back Up the Brinks Truck for Kaprizov

Kirill Kaprizov’s contract future is quickly becoming one of the NHL’s most-watched storylines, and according to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, there’s no shortage of suitors prepared to pay big to land the Minnesota Wild star. Among the early contenders prepared to go all in are the Carolina Hurricanes.

“There’s definitely teams out there that would put out the ‘Brinks Truck’ for him,” Russo said on The Sheet, citing the Hurricanes as one prominent example while adding that “a million other teams” would also be in the mix if Kaprizov hit the market.

Kaprizov, 28, has been Minnesota’s franchise centerpiece since arriving in 2020, posting elite offensive numbers and establishing himself as one of the league’s premier game-breakers. The Wild certainly don’t want to lose him. However, with his contract situation looming and his decision to turn down an eight-year, $128 million offer from Minnesota, speculation has only intensified about whether the Wild can — or will — meet the price tag to keep him long-term.

Kirill Kaprizov becoming a target for other teams?

There have been suggestions that teams have informed Kaprizov’s camp that a better offer is available. Any such offer would be considered tampering. Then again, things like this tend to leak with little way of verifying where the “unofficial offer” came from. Whether Carolina or another team has let it be known they’re interested isn’t known. There is also no sense that the Wild are complaining, nor have they requested the NHL take a look.

For now, Russo suggests the Wild aren’t inclined to bid against themselves. “They don’t seem to be inclined to keep giving him more and more,” he said, signaling that Minnesota’s front office is taking a firm stance in negotiations.

Whether the Wild can hold that line, especially with rivals lining up, could define their future — and Kaprizov’s. And, it will be fascinating to see if teams like Carolina keep their decks clear so that, should Kaprizov shake loose, they have the means to fit him on their salary cap.

