Oilers Could Seek Deal While Making Permanent Lineup Change

Following their first win of the season, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves at a crossroads, exploring the potential of reshuffling their top-six forwards. The trio of Warren Foegele, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman showcased their prowess, dispelling doubts about the team’s decision to load up a line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. This secondary line not only secured the Oilers’ victory but also demonstrated its capability to drive the game.

However, the question remains: will the Oilers stick with this newfound lineup, keeping McDavid and Draisaitl together as long as the second line continues to excel? Some suggest that the team might explore a strategic trade to bolster their depth without compromising the strength of that top line.

Oilers Top Six forwards Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, McDavid, Draisaitl

Oilers Nation’s Tyler Yaremuchuk proposes an intriguing solution: acquiring a strong centerman who can thrive in a second-line role alongside Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman. Potential options include players like Sam Reinhart or Sam Bennett from the Florida Panthers. While considered longshots, both players have proven track records, with Bennett’s impressive playoff performance and Reinhart’s consistent goal-scoring abilities.

Related: Could Oilers Unexpected 2nd Line Be Key to Season Success?

This is, of course, if the Panthers wind up being sellers. It is way too early in the season to determine that even if the team is off to a 1-2 start.

What About a Top-Six Winger Like Patrick Kane?

Alternatively, Yaremuchuk suggests another bold move: keeping Nugent-Hopkins to center and pursuing the veteran talent of Patrick Kane. Imagining a line with Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, and Kane is tantalizing, provided Kane can match the pace. Despite uncertainties regarding Kane’s contract demands, speculations hint at a manageable figure, making the prospect of a short-term stint in Edmonton enticing.

As the Oilers weigh their options, the team’s management may eventually face a crucial decision. Do they keep rolling McDavid and Draisaitl together? Or, do they go to that duo only when the Oilers seem off their game and need a boost? As the Oilers take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, the team likely keeps the same lineup that beat Nashville. The question becomes how long to let that roll.

If that second line stops clicking, Edmonton may explore the trade market or consider internal adjustments.

Next: Tocchet Calls Out Canucks for Lack of “Compete” in Loss to Flyers