Oilers Could Seek Deal While Making Permanent Lineup Change

Following their first win of the season, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves at a crossroads, exploring the potential of reshuffling their top-six forwards. The trio of Warren Foegele, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman showcased their prowess, dispelling doubts about the team’s decision to load up a line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. This secondary line not only secured the Oilers’ victory but also demonstrated its capability to drive the game.
However, the question remains: will the Oilers stick with this newfound lineup, keeping McDavid and Draisaitl together as long as the second line continues to excel? Some suggest that the team might explore a strategic trade to bolster their depth without compromising the strength of that top line.
Oilers Nation’s Tyler Yaremuchuk proposes an intriguing solution: acquiring a strong centerman who can thrive in a second-line role alongside Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman. Potential options include players like Sam Reinhart or Sam Bennett from the Florida Panthers. While considered longshots, both players have proven track records, with Bennett’s impressive playoff performance and Reinhart’s consistent goal-scoring abilities.
Related: Could Oilers Unexpected 2nd Line Be Key to Season Success?
This is, of course, if the Panthers wind up being sellers. It is way too early in the season to determine that even if the team is off to a 1-2 start.
What About a Top-Six Winger Like Patrick Kane?
Alternatively, Yaremuchuk suggests another bold move: keeping Nugent-Hopkins to center and pursuing the veteran talent of Patrick Kane. Imagining a line with Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, and Kane is tantalizing, provided Kane can match the pace. Despite uncertainties regarding Kane’s contract demands, speculations hint at a manageable figure, making the prospect of a short-term stint in Edmonton enticing.
As the Oilers weigh their options, the team’s management may eventually face a crucial decision. Do they keep rolling McDavid and Draisaitl together? Or, do they go to that duo only when the Oilers seem off their game and need a boost? As the Oilers take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, the team likely keeps the same lineup that beat Nashville. The question becomes how long to let that roll.
If that second line stops clicking, Edmonton may explore the trade market or consider internal adjustments.
Next: Tocchet Calls Out Canucks for Lack of “Compete” in Loss to Flyers
More News
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Tocchet Calls Out Canucks for Lack of “Compete” in Loss to Flyers
Although the Vancouver Canucks played well in their first two games of the season,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Senators’ Josh Norris Set to Return Against Washington Capitals
Josh Norris is set to make his return to the lineup for the Ottawa...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
How Long Can the Maple Leafs Hide Their Real Problem?
The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to hide certain issues in games one and...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks’ Unsung Backup Goalie Casey DeSmith Sticks It to Oilers
Casey DeSmith is a career backup goalie. Who is he? What makes him a...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Puljujarvi’s Comeback Close: The Former Oiler Ready to Try Again
Jesse Puljujarvi, once plagued by injuries, eyes November NHL return after successful double hip...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
3 Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-4 Win Over the Wild
On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild by a score...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Klingberg or Rielly: Maple Leafs’ Defense Trade Deadline Dilemma
If the Toronto Maple Leafs find a need to move an offensive defenseman for...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Auston Matthews Makes Statement with Back-to-Back Hat Tricks
Auston Matthews scored another hat trick in his second game of the 2023-24 season,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Cleaning Up Two Oilers’ Woes: Goaltending and Team Defense
The Edmonton Oilers laid an egg in game one of the season, being blown...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Distracted and Frustrated: Shane Pinto Has Left Ottawa
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun is reporting that Shan Pinto has left Ottawa...