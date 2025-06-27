Edmonton Oilers
Insider Reports Darnell Nurse Rumors “Not a Thing”
Rumors surfaced on Thursday that the Edmonton Oilers might be trading defenseman Darnell Nurse. What’s really going on?
Speculation began Thursday night, suggesting the future of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was in question. Rumors of a potential blockbuster trade were in the works. The buzz was sparked, in part, by Oilers radio host Bob Stauffer teasing on-air that fans might have something to talk about Friday. Not long after, former NHLer Jordan Schmaltz posted on social media that Nurse—nicknamed “The Doctor”—could be on the move as early as this weekend.
Things intensified when an unsubstantiated report surfaced, claiming the Oilers were discussing a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins involving Nurse and goaltender Tristan Jarry. As outrageous as the idea seemed, the rumor spread.
However, Stauffer never named Nurse specifically, and closer inspection of the supposed “evidence”—including changes to Nurse’s Instagram bio—revealed no actual updates.
Darnell Nurse Rumors “Not a Thing”
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug wrote on Friday morning, “Lots of chatter in various circles about Darnell Nurse last night and this morning. My understanding is there’s nothing to it at this point. Lots can change quickly but as of now it’s not a thing.”
Being that the NHL Draft is later today, it is expected that trades will be coming and moves from NHL clubs are inevitable. For the Oilers, moving a player like Nurse—who carries a $9.25 million AAV contract and is a close friend of captain Connor McDavid—is not a simple or likely decision without serious internal discussion.
For now, Nurse remains an Oiler, and talk of a trade appears to be just that—talk.
