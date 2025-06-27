Edmonton Oilers
Trent Frederic’s Massive Deal with the Oilers Finally Official
Trent Frederic signs an eight-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers, with a cap hit that has surprised many fans.
8 years and $3.85 million per season for Trent Frederic in Edmonton. That’s what the Oilers are going to pay the forward, several days after it was first rumored that a long-term extension was in the works. The term is surprising, and the AAV even more so.
TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report that the deal was finalized.
Frederic was brought in at this season’s trade deadline but delivered a disappointing playoff performance for Edmonton. Reportedly far from fully healthy during that stretch, the Oilers are counting on the belief that they’ve yet to see the best of him since his arrival from the Boston Bruins.
Edmonton traded Evander Kane, and the team will look to Frederic to replace much of what Kane was bringing to the team.
Reaction to the signing has varied. Some are calling this anything but a team-friendly deal for a third-line player. Others believe the Oilers are making a smart bet as the cap hit is expected to climb dramatically. What most fans are bit bothered by is the fact that Edmonton hasn’t seen the best of Frederic, so they don’t really know what he is. There were signs in Boston he was trending to be a 20-goal, top-six forward. But, because of his injury, he didn’t like anywhere close to that level during his short run with the Oilers.
Other Oilers Draft Day News
TSN’s Ryan Rishaugh is reporting that Connor Brown is likely headed to free agency. It’s also being reported that there is nothing to the trade rumors involving Darnell Nurse that surfaced on Thursday.
Next: Insider Reports Darnell Nurse Rumors “Not a Thing”
More News
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 10 minutes ago
Noah Dobson Trade Talks Narrowed to Two Teams
The Islanders are deep in trade talks involving defenseman Noah Dobson, with two teams...
-
Florida Panthers/ 20 hours ago
Panthers Likely Lose UFA After Trade for Blue Jackets’ Daniil Tarasov
The Panthers added goaltending depth by acquiring Daniil Tarasov from the Blue Jackets in...
-
Featured/ 22 hours ago
Tampering Concerns Cast Shadow Over Marner, Marchand in Free Agency
The NHL's renewed focus on tampering rules could delay Mitch Marner's free agency decision....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Report: Oilers Linked to Trade with Utah for Matias Maccelli
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be eyeing Utah’s Mattias Maccelli, but is he...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 23 hours ago
Wild Trade Frederick Gaudreau to Kraken for a Draft Pick
The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Frederick Gaudreau in a move that adds veteran...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Major Changes: NHL, NHLPA to Announce CBA Extension
The NHL and NHLPA are finalizing a four-year CBA extension that includes major changes...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
JJ Peterka Involved in Huge Trade Between Mammoth and Sabres
The Utah Mammoth are close to acquiring 23-year-old winger JJ Peterka from the Buffalo...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL Makes Puzzling Pivot Regarding Evander Kane LTIR Probe
Despite full cooperation from the Oilers, the NHL has made an odd move regarding...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Trade Unlikely as Canucks Work Toward Thatcher Demko Extension
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly making progress on a multi-year extension with goaltender Thatcher...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Are the Oilers and Bouchard Closing in on a “Sweet Spot Deal”?
The Edmonton Oilers and Evan Bouchard are considering a mutually beneficial four-year extension. How...