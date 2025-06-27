Trent Frederic’s Massive Deal with the Oilers Finally Official

8 years and $3.85 million per season for Trent Frederic in Edmonton. That’s what the Oilers are going to pay the forward, several days after it was first rumored that a long-term extension was in the works. The term is surprising, and the AAV even more so.

TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report that the deal was finalized.

Trent Frederic Edmonton Oilers

Frederic was brought in at this season’s trade deadline but delivered a disappointing playoff performance for Edmonton. Reportedly far from fully healthy during that stretch, the Oilers are counting on the belief that they’ve yet to see the best of him since his arrival from the Boston Bruins.

Edmonton traded Evander Kane, and the team will look to Frederic to replace much of what Kane was bringing to the team.

Reaction to the signing has varied. Some are calling this anything but a team-friendly deal for a third-line player. Others believe the Oilers are making a smart bet as the cap hit is expected to climb dramatically. What most fans are bit bothered by is the fact that Edmonton hasn’t seen the best of Frederic, so they don’t really know what he is. There were signs in Boston he was trending to be a 20-goal, top-six forward. But, because of his injury, he didn’t like anywhere close to that level during his short run with the Oilers.

Other Oilers Draft Day News

TSN’s Ryan Rishaugh is reporting that Connor Brown is likely headed to free agency. It’s also being reported that there is nothing to the trade rumors involving Darnell Nurse that surfaced on Thursday.

