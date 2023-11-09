On Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Ottawa Senators by a score of 6-3. It was a game of gaffs, and the Maple Leafs made most of them. Give the Senators credit, they kept hanging on and when the Maple Leafs made an error, they capitalized.

After the game, Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzie and Luke Fox did a comprehensive analysis of the Maple Leafs’ loss. They pointed directly to the concerning pattern of defensive fragility (which is another phrase for making big mistakes on defense).

In the video below, the duo dissects why the team’s defensive struggles are evolving into a significant and pressing issue.

Maple Leafs Head Coach Must Be Totally Frustrated

Coach Sheldon Keefe leveled a candid assessment of the situation after the game. Given that he seems to gloss over bad play and (at least in public) look on the bright side of things, his negative assessment must come from a place of total frustration. His voice seemed level enough, but his content was negative.

Keefe highlighted the huge problems of the defensive leakiness that is plaguing the Maple Leafs. After the game, he shifted the narrative from the team’s goal-scoring power to the team’s vulnerability when they were playing in their own end.

The recent scores are clear enough. The team is leaky and it’s costing them goals and that’s costing them games. The statistics are revealing the concerning trend in black and white. The Maple Leafs have played seven home games this season. In all seven of those games, they’ve given up four or more goals. The last time that happened was almost 50 years ago (during the 1976-77 season).

Areas of Awful in the Maple Leafs Game

Here are some of the areas that need improvement. The penalty kill has been “awful,” contributing to the defensive mess that has the coaching staff scrambling to find effective pairings. The team’s quest for defensive stability is hindered by injuries and the integration of new personnel. After the game, Keefe emphasized the urgency of halting the flood of goals, acknowledging that outscoring the mounting defensive problems is not a sustainable strategy.

Unfortunately, Mark Giordano accidentally directed a puck into his own Maple Leafs net last night.

The finger is also pointing at defenseman John Klingberg, who has had a tough start with the Maple Leafs. Keefe admits Klingberg “hasn’t been good enough;” however, he also noted that the team has to protect him more. The defenseman’s offensive strengths clash with evident defensive liabilities, raising questions about the team’s expectations when acquiring him.

Who Would Have Thought that the Maple Leafs Would Miss Justin Holl?

The loss of Justin Holl was celebrated (with parties) by most Maple Leafs fans. However, he was a pure defender. And, while he made mistakes, he didn’t make these kinds of errors.

The defense is having challenges. Injuries to key players like Jake McCabe (who a lot of fans also think is useless – it’s the word I have heard about him) and Connor Timmons have squeezed an already thin blue line. One player who has looked better than expected (in my eyes) is Simon Benoit. He’s been pretty solid.

That said, the team seems to be a mess right now.

The Maple Leafs Need Some Immediate Solutions

The Maple Leafs are engaged in a really competitive race in the Atlantic Division. There’s not much wiggle room for mistakes each and every game. And, the team’s defensive lapses cry out for immediate solutions.

Round one of the Battle of Ontario goes to the Senators. They needed the win. However, now the pressure has intensified in Toronto. The Maple Leafs now are forced to confront and rectify their defensive deficiencies.

If they cannot, they are going to slip behind in the race for an Atlantic Division postseason placement.

