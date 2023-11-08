Any Truth to Growing Rumors Oilers Linked to Jordan Binnington?

Following news that Jack Campbell has cleared waivers on Wednesday, there is a lot of chatter in Edmonton about potential trades.

According to 630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins, the Edmonton Oilers have shown some interest in St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington. Mark Spector of Sportsnet also reported on the Kevin Karius Show, that Ken Holland is deep into the goalie market and hunting for a goalie. Binnington is among the names he’s been hearing.

At the age of 30, Jordan Binnington was selected by the Blues in the third round of the 2011 draft. With a record of 24-5-1, he came onto the scene in glorious fashion, helping the Blues in his rookie year and backstopping the Blues to the Stanley Cup. He’s gone on to play seven seasons for the team, two of which were decent following his rookie year.

Those seasons undoubtedly led to what is now one of the NHL’s biggest egos. A fiery netminder, Binnington has a personality on him that doesn’t mesh well with everyone. In fact, his temper issues have likely led to a real regression in his game. Whether that be because he’s frustrated a continued lack of personal and team success, or he feels entitled, at least two or three times per season he makes the news for all the wrong reasons.

While he’s shown flashes of decent play, over the last couple of seasons, Binnington’s game has taken a major nose dive. Across 98 games played, he’s posted a 45-41-10 record, a .897 save percentage and a 3.24 GAA. The Oilers, if interested, should consider this move with extreme caution and not get caught up in the fact that his great start to this 2023-24 campaign — he’s gone 3-4-1 and has a .919 save percentage, 2.58 GAA over eight games — is him rebounding into an elite netminder. The reality is, his play probably won’t last.

The Binnington Contract Is a Huge Red Flag

All the while, he’s got a contract even worse than Campbell’s — who, for reference, has gone 52-18-10 with a .903 save percentage and 2.96 GAA, over the same 98 games. Binnington is making $6 million per season over the next four seasons. If this was a rental finishing out the last of a one-year contract, I could see the Oilers considering it. But, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice…

As for why the Blues would even want to move Binnington, the answer is to sell high after a strong start. The Blues are a team that many believe are going through a retool. If they are contemplating moving Binnington, it’s because they don’t see him as part of the long-term solution.

It’s also important to remember that Binnington has a no-trade clause that includes his right to submit an 18 team no trade list.

This Is Not The Right Move for the Oilers

There are many ways the Edmonton Oilers could go to solve their goaltending problems. MacKenzie Blackwood out of San Jose might be available. The Oilers could pay a premium price and deal with the Calgary Flames to land Dan Vladar. Maybe Edmonton crosses their fingesr that Carter Hart isn’t involved in a pending sexual abuse allegation investigation and they bring him back home to Alberta. Even Jake Allen even makes sense.

All are better options than Binnington, who while competitive, is not the right kind of competitive for this team. Unless St. Louis is willing to take Campbell back in the deal, the Oilers should be cautious about linking themselves to another up and down netminder with term.

