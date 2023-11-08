Senators Need a Big Win in Maple Leafs Game

The Ottawa Senators were supposed to be a playoff contender, or close, during this regular season. However, things are not going as planned for the team in the nation’s capital city. There have been early-season struggles, and fans have been expressing their displeasure during recent home games.

As the Senators head into Toronto to play the Toronto Maple Leafs, they need a big win to take away some of the pressure that is mounting on head coach D.J. Smith. In fact, during a recent poll, there were questions about which NHL coach would be fired first – Smith (in Ottawa), Sheldon Keefe (in Toronto), or Jay Woodcroft (of the Edmonton Oilers).

A win for the Senators in this tough time would go a long way toward bringing the team back together.

The Senators Are on a Losing Streak and It’s Tough

The Senators have lost five of their last six games. General manager Pierre Dorion was recently “let go,” or decided it would be best to resign. Because coach Smith is on the front lines, he’s feeling the weight of expectations. That said, news from the Senators’ practice seems upbeat. Even fan-favorite Brady Tkachuk had a bit of a run-in with fans after the Tampa Bay Lightning game.

Brady Tkachuk NHL Senators

Despite the external noise, Smith is putting on a smiling face. At least on the surface, he remains committed to his vision of how he wants his team to play. He’s far from throwing his hands up in the air and giving up. Instead, he remains steadfast in emphasizing the importance of playing the right way, with intensity and unity.

That said, Smith also is truthful enough to acknowledge that there’s a lot of frustration in not winning. It takes a toll on him as a coach, and he admits it. Still, he remains focused on helping his team succeed.

Injuries Have Plagued the Senators

For the Senators, injuries and setbacks have plagued the team. As they head toward Wednesday’s game, several key players are sidelined. However, Coach Smith remains optimistic and encouraged by the team’s recent practice. He described it as one of the team’s best. The focus was on improvement and unity, with Smith believing in his players’ willingness and effort to turn the season around.

Both the Maple Leafs and the Senators are striving to overcome the challenges they face. While the Maple Leafs stopped the bleeding a bit with a stunning come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Senators remain firmly in the midst of a losing streak. They desperately need a win.

Specific Injury Notes for the Senators

There are three Senators’ injuries to note. First, Artem Zub is a game-time decision after experiencing a concussion and missing the past six games. It is expected that a decision about his availability for Wednesday’s game against Toronto will be made just before game time. The word is that he participated fully in practice on Monday and Tuesday. So, he should be ready for the lineup. During practice, he was paired with Jake Sanderson. Zub has scored one goal and added two assists in four games played.

Artem Zub Ottawa Senators

Second, Ridly Greig is still weeks away from returning because of a lower-body injury. The last word from coach Smith stated that Greig was expected to be out for “north of two weeks.” Greig, a 21-year-old forward, is missed. He had a strong start to the season with two goals and seven points in the nine games he’s played. While Greig is absent, Rourke Chartier and Roby Jarventie have taken turns centering Ottawa’s third line.

Third and finally, Erik Brannstrom is also suffering from a concussion. He’s skating in a non-contact jersey during practice. Brannstrom has missed the last three games after suffering a concussion on October 26 during a game against the New York Islanders. While Brannstrom is skating in practice, and that’s a positive thing, he’ll need some time before he’s ready to be cleared for game action.

