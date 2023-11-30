There’s No Reason the Oilers Should Trade Ryan McLeod

Ryan McLeod’s journey with the Edmonton Oilers started with a brief appearance in the 2020-21 season. However, since that time he’s evolved into a more prominent player. In his second season with the team (2021-22), he began to demonstrate his on-ice potential when he played in 71 games and put up 21 points. In his next season (2022-23), McLeod scored 11 goals and added 12 assists (for 23 points) in 57 games. He was obviously on an upward trajectory.

Yet, for some reason, there are trade winds blowing this season. He’s struggled and with that comes a label that he’s not part of the solution in Edmonton.

This Season Has Been More Difficult for McLeod

The current season has been tougher for McLeod. He started with an early injury, and he hasn’t found his offensive stride, registering only four assists in 21 games. Despite what has been a slower start, McLeod has been receiving middle-six assignments and power-play time. That likely means that the coaching staff has enough confidence in his potential to see if they can jump-start his game.

Given his tough start, there’s been a lot of conversation about a potential trade out of Edmonton. Several fans have made the case that the team doesn’t have time to “spend” waiting for him to regain his game. However, some saner minds (Woodguy) suggest that McLeod had an impressive performance last season and question the rationale of giving up on a player who’s had proven success.

100%. Talk of trading him is ridiculous. It is fair to say he needs to finish more, and mainly hit the net more. But trading him wouldn't be ideal as I don't see getting a similar return. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 29, 2023

As can be seen above, Jason Gregor dismisses the idea of trading McLeod as “ridiculous.” He acknowledges the need for improvement while emphasizing the challenge of finding a similar return.

Why It’s Baffling to Consider Trading McLeod Right Now

There are at least three reasons why the Oilers should not trade McLeod but continue to invest in his future. First, he has evolved into a solid player with a positive future. McLeod’s time with the Oilers has been marked by consistent growth and a growing and positive trajectory. From a brief appearance in the 2020-21 season to a more pivotal role in the 2021-22 NHL campaign, McLeod has shown the potential and ability to engage the demands of professional hockey. He evolved into a key player for the team. There’s no reason to give up on him after one funky start to the season.

Second, after his injury, he’s given hints of stronger offensive contributions and playmaking ability. Despite a slower-than-normal start, the fact is that the team had a poor start, too. It’s a chicken and egg argument, and who’s to say how much the two slow starts intersect with each other? That said, he’s seemed to gradually be finding his offensive stride. In a twist on an old saying, don’t quit while you’re behind.

Third, there’s a potential for mentorship and development: during part of the conversation around McLeod’s future, there was some suggestion of mentorship with Evander Kane potentially playing a role in attempting to ignite McLeod’s performance. Such mentorship from an experienced player like Kane could contribute to both players’ development. That’s a possibility worth attempting. All young (and even older) players can benefit from further coaching.

What Would a Fully-Functioning Ryan McLeod Look Like?

Another reason to hang onto McLeod is that he’s worth the investment. He has skills that are worthy of honing into value to his team. Specifically, one standout feature of McLeod’s offensive play is his speed and his ability in transition. Ranking fourth in controlled zone entries and second in controlled exits among Edmonton forwards shows his ability to move the puck efficiently through all three zones.

He’s simply an outstanding skater. As well, McLeod’s creative puck-handling (combined with his bursts of speed) consistently forces opposing defenders to retreat. When McLeod is at his best, he’s one of the team’s most effective puck-movers.

Second, McLeod is a player who’s more than an offensive possibility. Despite the odd gaffe, at just 24 years of age, he’s establishing himself as a player with a strong defensive presence and with good puck possession numbers. These abilities make him a valuable asset in a league where a player’s 200-foot game has become increasingly valuable. He’s an efficient player who can maintain possession and make sound defensive plays. That makes him versatile beyond just offensive production.

Ryan McLeod Oilers talks with media

Finally, McLeod has shown that he has the potential for a breakout season. His progress over the seasons he has played, including in the AHL, suggests that he’s a player with exceptional potential for growth. It could be that McLeod hasn’t yet reached his offensive ceiling.

While trades are often good for both teams, the worst trades are those where a team gives up a year too soon on a player who then bursts out with a career season and then keeps growing. The tools are present for McLeod to evolve into a valuable two-way, middle-six player. The Oilers desperately need that kind of player on this team (or any other, by the way).

The Bottom Line Is that the Oilers Shouldn’t Trade McLeod

The fact is that this trade rumor is simply more spin than possibility. The Oilers should trade McLeod if they can get more in return than they give up. However, given McLeod’s slow start this season, that would seem unlikely.

The Oilers should keep him, not trade him. Giving up on a player with such a promising potential and a positive trajectory could mean missing out on the development of a key asset for the team’s future success. Ryan McLeod could very well be that player.

