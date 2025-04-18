Dallas Stars
Injury Update: Jason Robertson Will Miss Game 1 for Stars
Forward Jason Robertson will miss Game 1 of the playoff series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. He is week to week.
April 18: ** Update:
Jason Robertson has been ruled out of Game 1 for the Dallas Stars and is considered week-to-week with his recent injury. This is obviously not good news for the team as they get set to take on the Colorado Avalanche.
Jason Robertson has been ruled out for Game 1 for Dallas and is considered week-to-week. pic.twitter.com/V6cZqqqjpa— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 18, 2025
Is this enough to steer the series in the favor of the Avs?
Original Post:
The Dallas Stars may be getting brutal news ahead of their first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche. Star forward Jason Robertson was seen leaving Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night with a brace on his right knee. The concern is that his injury is serious and that he may not be available for Game 1, possibly for more games.
The injury occurred during Dallas’ final regular-season game against the Nashville Predators. Following the 7-4 loss, head coach Pete DeBoer addressed the situation, expressing frustration with how the final stretch of the season played out.
“The purpose of resting people down the stretch was to hopefully avoid injury, and unfortunately, we didn’t do that with the Robertson injury. So, tough night,” DeBoer said.
Despite losing their final seven games, the Stars opted not to rest key forwards during that span, including Game 82, where the team dressed a full lineup. Now, with the playoffs looming, the decision may be coming back to haunt them.
No Official Update on Robertson Until Friday
No official update on Robertson’s injury or status was provided postgame, and DeBoer admitted he had none to offer. However, the clear discomfort Robertson was in while leaving the arena and the fact he was wearing a brace suggest the injury could be significant.
The Stars have a day off on Friday, with their next practice scheduled for Saturday morning. An update on Robertson’s status is expected at that time.
Dallas will need all hands on deck as they prepare to face a high-powered Avalanche team, and losing Robertson — one of their top offensive weapons — would be a massive blow. The 24-year-old led the team in scoring during the regular season and is a vital part of the Stars’ top-six forward group.
