Injury Strikes Ducks’ Rookie Sensation Leo Carlsson in Practice

In a concerning turn of events, Anaheim Ducks rookie forward Leo Carlsson suffered an injury during a recent practice session that forced him to be helped off the ice. Reportedly, he was unable to put pressure on his right skate, according to Derek Lee of the Sporting Tribune. This development raises worries about the 18-year-old’s status, especially considering his potential debut in the upcoming NHL season.

Selected second overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Ducks had high hopes for Carlsson, expecting him to make an immediate impact at the professional level. His impressive performances throughout training camp and preseason had solidified his spot on the opening night roster. In the four preseason games he participated in, Carlsson consistently played over 17 minutes per night, showcasing his skills both offensively and defensively.

Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks was helped off the ice Friday due to an apparent injury

Described as having hands and puck skills beyond his years, Carlsson’s sharp defensive instincts and ability to move well without the puck had garnered praise from Ducks’ General Manager Pat Verbeek. Verbeek expressed confidence in Carlsson’s potential, stating, “The way I see it, he’s going to be in the NHL all year; it’s just a matter of how many games he’s going to play over the course of the season.”

The extent of Carlsson’s injury remains unknown, causing understandable concern among the Ducks’ management and fans. As the team awaits further updates on his condition, the rookie’s promising short-term future in the NHL will be a major storyline for the Ducks, who finally got their entire roster to camp after signing deals with Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale.

