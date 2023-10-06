Juuse Saros Staying Put: Predators Not Trading Star Goaltender

In the midst of an offseason marked by significant changes, it’s understandable that there might be some questions regarding the future of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros. With two seasons remaining on his current contract and a cap hit of $5 million per season, the question about what the Predators plan to do with the netminder was broached by Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic. He directly asked about Saros’ future in Nashville, when the scribe spoke with new general manager Barry Trotz.

Not that there’s been any real speculation regarding a trade, Trotz swiftly dispelled potential rumors. Saying Saros as a crucial part of the Predators’ plans, Trotz praised Saros as a “special goaltender” and expressed his eagerness to secure the netminder’s future with the team. Although Saros has two seasons left on his existing deal, Trotz has already initiated talks with Saros’ agent, Kevin Epp, indicating the team’s commitment to the talented goalie.

“I’ve already reached out to (Saros’ agent) Kevin Epp and their group (to) see what their thoughts are on talking,” Trotz said.

Juuse Saros Nashville Predators rumors

Saros, 28, delivered an outstanding performance during the 2022-23 season, earning him a fourth-place finish in the Vezina Trophy voting. He boasted impressive statistics, including a 33-23-7 record, a .919 save percentage, and a 2.69 goals-against average. His remarkable consistency was evident as he faced a league-high 2,099 shots and ranked second among all goalies in goals saved above expected (45.49) at all strengths, according to Evolving-Hockey.

The Predators Are Figuring Things Out on the Fly

The Predators’ offseason has been marked by strategic moves, including trading Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche and acquiring Stanley Cup champions Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Schenn. Not necessarily a playoff contender, the Preds don’t want to rule themselves out of contention either.

Their offseason changes, coupled with Trotz’s vision, set the stage for an intriguing 2023-24 season. As Nashville prepares for its opening game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 10, Saros remains a vital asset in the Predators’ pursuit of success. Trotz intends to keep it that way. As for what a contract will look like, the market and the rising salary cap will determine that. Safe to say, it cost the Predators a lot more than the $5 million per season he’s making now.

Next: Oilers Hopeful, But Troubling News as Ekholm Returns to Practice