Ducks Secure Jamie Drysdale, F Signs Lucrative Three-Year Deal

In a significant move that finally gets both of their restricted free agents back into camp and skating with the team, the Anaheim Ducks have secured Jamie Drysdale’s future for the next three seasons. The organization revealed on Thursday that they had reached a consensus with Drysdale, finalizing a lucrative three-year contract extension. Under the terms of the deal, Drysdale is set to earn $2.3 million per season, paving the way for his growth as a professional hockey player.

“I think there’s so much upside for Trevor. We’re looking at this as a way for him to be able to attain and become the player over the next three years that he hopes to become and then for us to be able to see him become a cornerstone of this franchise,” general manager Pat Verbeek said.

The @AnaheimDucks have signed Jamie Drysdale to a three-year deal! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/LD5QEe8MOy — NHL (@NHL) October 5, 2023

This agreement is not just a milestone for Drysdale but also a strategic investment for the Ducks. With a relatively modest yet promising contract, both parties have set the stage for what could be a mutually beneficial partnership. He’s got a chance to earn a hefty new contract, but the Ducks aren’t locked into a player they haven’t seen play enough to warrant committing big money.

Drysdale, who had limited ice time last season due to an injury, now has the opportunity to showcase his skills and establish himself as a formidable NHL defenseman. The contract extension reflects the team’s faith in his potential, emphasizing their belief in his ability to contribute significantly to the Ducks’ future successes.

As the new season looms, fans eagerly anticipate Drysdale’s return to the ice, hoping to witness the evolution of a young player with immense promise.