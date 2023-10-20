Ducks’ Leo Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in Debut Game

In a remarkable NHL debut, Leo Carlsson, the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, made a stunning impact for the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. The highly anticipated moment for Carlsson and his parents, Kenneth and Camilla, turned even sweeter when he not only played a pivotal role but also netted his first NHL goal.

LEO CARLSSON WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL! 🦆👏 pic.twitter.com/zk4w8T6Hs9 — NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2023

The young forward showcased his talent and determination, snapping home a wrist shot on a two-on-one break early in the third period. This beauty of a first goal marked a historic achievement, making Carlsson an instant sensation in his inaugural game. His parents, who were filled with emotion before the game, witnessed this unforgettable moment and showed it on the game’s broadcast to make for an even more unforgettable memory.

The 2023 Draft Class Is Showcasing Their Skill

Carlsson’s goal not only highlighted his skill but also contributed to the remarkable performance of the 2023 draft class. With picks 1-3 each recording a point in their NHL debut during the season after their draft, this class has already made its mark in the league.

Leo Carlsson scores first goal Ducks

As Carlsson gets that first NHL goal out of the way, fans eagerly anticipate his future performances with the Anaheim Ducks. His talent and determination on the ice are sure to make a significant impact as he continues his journey in the NHL.

Congratulations to Carlsson for scoring his first of what will likely be many NHL markers.

