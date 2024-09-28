“Indifferent” Brock Nelson a Trade Name to Watch with Islanders

Brock Nelson has said he’s got no issues engaging in contract extension talks with the New York Islanders during the season, but he doesn’t really care about the process. The 32-year-old forward isn’t in a hurry to secure a new deal and said of worrying about something getting done: “I’m indifferent.”

According to Ethan Sears of the New York Post, Nelson is taking a relaxed approach, focusing more on his performance than on the business end of any contract extension. Nelson said. “I know that’s the backside of it, but right now it’s just coming in here, working and playing; having fun and worrying about your game. All that will sort itself out.”

Nelson has been the Islanders’ leading goal scorer over the past three seasons, tallying 37, 36, and 34 goals, respectively. However, his current contract is set to expire, making this a big decision for the team. Turning 33 years old this season, Nelson continues to produce, but his age has to be a concern when it comes to commitment. Not only that, but do they want to give a big deal to an older player if the team isn’t all that strong?

The Islanders must decide whether to extend Nelson or potentially consider trading him if the season doesn’t go as planned.

Nelson Could Be a Player To Watch In Trade This Season

Sears notes that while a trade scenario could be on the table, it’s more likely if the Islanders underperform. The team wants to compete for a playoff spot, and not to sell off key assets. But, if they struggle, Nelson’s name could be the first to pop up in trade talks.

He has been with the organization since 2010 and doesn’t seem eager to leave. Still, playing for a contender might have a nice appeal to it, and if he’s going to test free agency, why not accept a trade? He holds a 16-team no-trade clause, giving him a significant say over where he goes.

If the Islanders believe they’re close to contending for a Stanley Cup, re-signing their top scorer makes sense. If that’s not the case before the March 7 NHL trade deadline, expect the team to explore trading Nelson to help kickstart a retool.

