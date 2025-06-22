Hutson Holds the Key to Canadiens’ Cap-Era Stanley Cup Window

As the NHL salary cap continues its upward trajectory, teams with core players already locked into long-term contracts are set to benefit the most, and two franchises stand out. The Florida Panthers have some big decisions to make on July 1, but they have cap flexibility to do so. The Montreal Canadiens, who are trying to build a winner and compete, have their core locked up and money to spend.

The Panthers are the dynasty today, but could the Canadiens be the dynasty of the future?

While fans and analysts will debate the no-state tax advantage, the Panthers have done an exceptional job planning ahead. While they still need to figure out the futures of Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad, their foundation is solid. The team has Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, and Matthew Tkachuk signed through 2030. Sam Reinhart is under contract until 2032, Carter Verhaeghe until 2033, and key defensemen Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling are signed for another five to seven seasons. That long-term security gives the Panthers flexibility as the cap rises.

The Montreal Canadiens are also in strong shape after betting big on their young core. Nick Suzuki’s $7.875 million deal runs through 2030, while Juraj Slafkovsky is signed for $7.6 million through 2033. Cole Caufield is earning $7.85 million, and Kaiden Guhle is locked in at $5.5 million until 2031. These contracts, which might have felt a bit high when they were signed, seem like value deals already. They could prove to be major bargains within a few seasons.

Lane Hutson: The Key To the Canadiens’ Financial Future

What’s so attractive about the Canadiens’ situation is that the players they don’t have locked up are question marks to stay anyway. Patrik Laine is not in their long-term plans. Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher likely aren’t either. Their biggest worry is Lane Hutson’s next deal, which he’s eligible to sign as early as July 1. He’s a pending RFA and the Canadiens will look to lock him in long-term, potentially jumping him from $950K to $10 or $11 million per season.

Lane Hutson is key to Canadiens Cup window financially

With the cap projected to increase steadily over the next several years, NHL general managers are no longer evaluating players solely on today’s value. It’s all about predicting what a player will be worth in 2028 and beyond. Teams that master this forecasting could gain a massive advantage. Having key pieces of the lineup already signed and taken care of makes a huge difference.

The Canadiens might be positioned better than anyone to take advantage of what’s coming.

