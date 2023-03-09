Hurricanes Made Deadline Trade Pitch For Elias Lindholm

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, as part of his 32 Thoughts column this week, he cited The Athletic’s Michael Russo who confirmed that the Carolina Hurricanes were working hard to do something at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline and, specifically, after having failed to land Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, had targeted a forward from the Calgary Flames.

Friedman says the Hurricanes targeted Elias Lindholm out of Calgary and writes, “There’s almost zero chance the Flames would have considered it now — too soon and still coming to grips with this season.” The Flames believe they could still make the playoffs this season, even though the math is not in their favor. Having made offseason trades that haven’t panned out as hoped and with rumored issues between the players and their coach Darryl Sutter, — not to mention a GM who is on the final year of his current contract — it’s not entirely clear where the Flames will sit in a few months.

Elias Lindholm Calgary Flames NHL

Friedman adds, “…they’ve got six interesting players with one year remaining on their current contracts, so the calendar dictates this will be a direction-defining summer.” In other words, if the Flames start catching wind members of their roster might be looking to make a move, the Flames might pivot and start trading off pieces, including Lindholm. For now, the team is just four points back of a struggling Winnipeg Jets team.

Lindholm has one season remaining on a six-year, $29.1 million contract signed with the Flames in the summer of 2018. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after and if the Flames miss the playoffs, it will be intriguing to see what someone like Lindholm wants to do.

He’s currently got 18 goals and 52 points in 63 games. He’s coming off of an 82-point season, the highest of his NHL career. Lindholm spent the better parts of five seasons with the Hurricanes between the years 2013- 2018.

