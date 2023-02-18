Flames May Be Without Elias Lindholm Versus Rangers

The Calgary Flames are in desperate need of a win tonight against the New York Rangers, but may be forced to try and do so without their best all around player in Elias Lindholm.
Lindholm, 28, did not participate in the Flames morning skate, as he and his wife Annica Englund are expecting the birth of their first child. When doing a media availability shortly after, head coach Darryl Sutter was unsure as to whether or not his star centerman would be in tonight’s lineup.
“I guess it depends on momma,” Sutter joked when asked if Lindholm would play. “I’m not the doctor on duty.”
Sutter went on to say that if Lindholm does indeed miss tonight’s outing, Adam Ruzicka will center the top line with Dillon Dube and Tyler Toffoli on his sides. This seems to suggest that Nazem Kadri would second the teams second line alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Jakob Pelletier.
As mentioned, this is a big game for the Flames, who fell 5-2 on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings in a game where they didn’t appear to have much jump. Afterward, Huberdeau’s agent Allan Walsh caused a bit of a media storm by sending out a tweet suggesting Sutter’s negativity makes it impossible for the team to have success. Huberdeau spoke about the incident afterward, saying him and his head coach have a great relationship, while also making it clear he had no idea that the tweet was going to be sent out.
Despite all the drama currently surrounding this Flames team, they are just two points shy of the Minnesota Wild for the final wild card position in the Western Conference. It goes to show just how tight things are right now, and will presumably be down the stretch, making each and every game extremely important moving forward.
