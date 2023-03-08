Canucks Will Have to Trade a Major Contract This Offseason

Looking at the Vancouver Canucks’ roster and their salary cap situation for next season, it’s clear that something has to give. With a roster that only shows 16 players signed to deals but the team $100K over the salary cap ceiling already, someone has to be traded. For the Canucks, that someone is likely a player with a hefty salary, which makes the J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser storylines from this past trade deadline so intriguing.
Vancouver didn’t move either player, despite there being plenty of rumors the team was shopping both forwards. There was also talk that Tyler Myers, Conor Garland, Thatcher Demko, and other big names were out there in trade discussions, even though none of those names moved. Instead, the Canucks brought in a player with salary in Filip Hronek and it’s likely they’ll be committing to paying him even more money in future years as Frank Seravalli noted during the DFO Rundown podcast this week that he would “bet his house” any long-term deal for Hronek starts with a 7. He even makes the argument that Hronek’s camp will shoot for close to $8 million per season and they could get it.
So, how do the Canucks intend to manage this cap situation?
According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, watch for a big-name player to be moved this summer and for trades that started ahead of the deadline to kick off again. He writes in a recent article that there were meaningful trade discussions with Pittsburgh before the deadline about J.T. Miller, to the point where at least two third-party teams were approached by the Canucks and asked if they would take a player from Pittsburgh to make the whole thing work cap-wise. Miller has trade protection starting before next season and it’s notable they didn’t have that trade protection kick in immediately when the deal was signed, which they could have opted to do.
He writes, “There’s still a decent chance Miller is part of the Canucks’ opening night lineup next fall, but I also believe management will keep listening prior to July 1, just in case. Miller hasn’t been promised anything either way.”
LeBrun also believes that the team will actively try to trade Brock Boeser. If Myers can’t be traded, a buyout is possible on his remaining years and if the Canucks can find a home for Garland, they’ll look at that as an option too.
The question moving forward is who makes the cut in Vancouver to keep this team competitive? The addition of Hronek proves the club isn’t rebuilding. So, if they’re retooling, that means moving star players with big contracts out for good players with affordable deals. That could be easier said than done.
Next: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win Over Devils
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Put O’Reilly on LTIR; Tavares Day-to-Day
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost not one, but two centers in a deflating loss...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks Could Still Move Miller, Boeser, Myers, & Ekman-Larsson
The Vancouver Canucks could revisit the idea of trading some of the team's biggest...
-
James van Riemsdyk Not Traded Despite Red Wings Rumors
James van Riemsdyk was not traded despite last-minute rumors that he was going to...
-
Penguins Trade for Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sending Brock McGinn and a 3rd-round pick to Anaheim Ducks...
-
What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
NHL trade talk rumors continue to surround Joel Edmundson. Will health concerns be the...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 weeks ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
Pingback: Canucks Will Have to Trade a Major Contract This Offseason Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News - Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Are the Oilers Showcasing Evan Bouchard for an Offseason Trade?
Pingback: Are the Oilers Showcasing Evan Bouchard for an Offseason Commerce? | Gems Hockey