Lindholm’s Contract Ask & Bruins’ Center Hunt Equal Trade Match

As unrestricted free agency looms for Elias Lindholm, the Calgary Flames are actively engaging in contract extension negotiations with the 28-year-old forward. Latest reports suggest that Lindholm is eyeing a contract surpassing $9 million per season. However, the Flames have yet to reach a comfort level with an eight-year deal at that price point.

In the midst of this contract discussion, the Boston Bruins are grappling with a significant setback to their center depth. Last month, Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement, followed by David Krejci’s similar decision earlier this week. With the upcoming season on the horizon, the Bruins say they are comfortable with Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha, but they find themselves without the established talent to anchor their top two lines at center.

Elias Lindholm Calgary Flames trade talk

In light of this challenge, speculations are rife among Boston media about potential replacements. NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss delved into the options available to the Bruins within their organization and the trade market. Notably, prominent trade targets include Lindholm and Mark Scheifele from the Winnipeg Jets.

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet weighed in on the situation and highlighted the Bruins’ limited cap space as a key constraint. While the financial aspect appears manageable, complexities arise concerning the potential return in a trade scenario. The only way a trade works for the Bruins is if they’re open to moving names like Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grezelcyk, or Brandon Carlo. The other option would be to move a goaltender, but the Flames don’t necessarily need a netminder since they’ve got Jacob Markstrom committed to returning this season.

As the contract negotiations with Lindholm continue in Calgary and the Bruins grapple with the void left by Bergeron and Krejci, the NHL landscape remains dynamic with the potential for significant player movements in the pursuit of bolstering team rosters. Could the Flames and Bruins both be in a situation where they seriously consider a blockbuster? Time will tell and Lindholm’s willingness to sign with Calgary may be the final determining factor.

