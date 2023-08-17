Lindholm’s Contract Ask & Bruins’ Center Hunt Equal Trade Match

As unrestricted free agency looms for Elias Lindholm, the Calgary Flames are actively engaging in contract extension negotiations with the 28-year-old forward. Latest reports suggest that Lindholm is eyeing a contract surpassing $9 million per season. However, the Flames have yet to reach a comfort level with an eight-year deal at that price point.
In the midst of this contract discussion, the Boston Bruins are grappling with a significant setback to their center depth. Last month, Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement, followed by David Krejci’s similar decision earlier this week. With the upcoming season on the horizon, the Bruins say they are comfortable with Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha, but they find themselves without the established talent to anchor their top two lines at center.
In light of this challenge, speculations are rife among Boston media about potential replacements. NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss delved into the options available to the Bruins within their organization and the trade market. Notably, prominent trade targets include Lindholm and Mark Scheifele from the Winnipeg Jets.
Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet weighed in on the situation and highlighted the Bruins’ limited cap space as a key constraint. While the financial aspect appears manageable, complexities arise concerning the potential return in a trade scenario. The only way a trade works for the Bruins is if they’re open to moving names like Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grezelcyk, or Brandon Carlo. The other option would be to move a goaltender, but the Flames don’t necessarily need a netminder since they’ve got Jacob Markstrom committed to returning this season.
As the contract negotiations with Lindholm continue in Calgary and the Bruins grapple with the void left by Bergeron and Krejci, the NHL landscape remains dynamic with the potential for significant player movements in the pursuit of bolstering team rosters. Could the Flames and Bruins both be in a situation where they seriously consider a blockbuster? Time will tell and Lindholm’s willingness to sign with Calgary may be the final determining factor.
Next: Oilers Power Play Threat Will Unleash a Potent 2nd Unit in 2023/24
More News
-
Featured/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Power Play Threat Will Unleash a Potent 2nd Unit in 2023/24
The Edmonton Oilers have the most dangerous first-unit power play group in the NHL's...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 hours ago
Canadiens Open to Goalie Trade Talks, Leveraging Carey Price LTIR
The Montreal Canadiens consider goaltending trades. Carey Price's LTIR strategy for flexibility explored. Promising...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Bouchard Extension Close, But with Contract Structure Twist
Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard's contract extension seems imminent as negotiations edge closer, hinting at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Jeff Petry Traded to Detroit Red Wings
The Montreal Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Detroit Red Wings for Gustav Lindstrom and...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jets Trying to Keep Hellebuyck with Big-Money, Short-Term Deal
Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck reportedly declined a short-term offer, hinting at potential trade or...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons
Boston Bruins' long-serving player David Krejci retires after 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Tatar Talks Heat Up as Penguins and Forward Eyeing Each Other
Tatar confirms interest from the Penguins during free-agency, but won't commit as he eyes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Multiple Signs Sam Gagner Returning to the Edmonton Oilers
There's a belief that a handful of clues being dropped by those close to...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Addition of Jones Draws Talk of Possible Waiver Claim
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Martin Jones to a one-year, one-way contract, but will...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Coyotes Announce Plans to Purchase Land for Arena in Mesa
Arizona Coyotes secure land in Mesa for cutting-edge arena, bolstering Valley's sports and cultural...