Hurricanes Bolster Defense with 1-Year Deal with Caleb Jones

The Carolina Hurricanes have secured defenseman Caleb Jones for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet. PuckPedia subsequently reported that Jones will ink a one-year contract worth $775,000. One of the few inexpensive UFA defensemen left on the market, the Hurricanes have unbelievable depth, and Jones will only add to it.
Despite Jones’ occasional susceptibility to errors, his solid performance in second-pair minutes for the struggling Chicago Blackhawks hints at his potential as a valuable blueliner within a more structured system. He’ll likely play a bottom-pairing role in Carolina, barring a trade that would create an opportunity for him to move up the depth charts.
Having not received a qualifying offer from Chicago, the Hurricanes already boast eight NHL-ready defensemen on their active lineup, and Jones is poised to contribute significant minutes in the upcoming season. This acquisition fuels speculation about potential moves involving other blueliners like Brett Pesce.
As Jones transitions to the Hurricanes, he faces intense competition in training camp to secure a regular spot in the lineup. Unlike his stint in Chicago, where success was harder to come by, the Hurricanes are regarded as strong contenders for the upcoming Stanley Cup. The signing of Jones underscores Carolina’s commitment to fortifying their defensive depth, bolstering their chances of success in the highly anticipated season.
Will Jones Help the Hurricanes?
During his tenure with the Blackhawks, Jones emerged as a dependable presence, averaging over 19 minutes of ice time per game. His offensive output was modest, contributing 16 points in 73 games. Yet, his defensive prowess was evident, mostly through his 118 blocked shots and 116 hits—statistics that surpassed his previous records.
Jones’ experience extended beyond his defensive role, as he participated in both powerplay and penalty kill units while in Chicago. However, such multifaceted roles may not be anticipated in Carolina.
