Hurricanes Now Buyers After Max Pacioretty Suffers Major Injury

The Carolina Hurricanes are certainly going to be trade buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline now that news of Max Pacioretty’s injury has shown that he’ll be out long-term with a torn Achilles that he suffered in Thursday’s game versus the Minnesota Wild. He’s had the same injury twice in five months and the prognosis has to be concerning for the forward who has been riddled with injury troubles this season.
That one of the Hurricanes’ top forwards is now out and likely won’t return this season, the question becomes what to do about the lack of scoring that has plagued the team during the playoffs? Kevin Weekes hinted that the team will immediately become buyers and noted, “Given the horrible injury news of F Pacioretty, his scoring ability & experience will be missed. In his absence, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the @Canes interest in F’s Tarasenko or Horvat.”
Pacioretty’s inevitable move to LTIR will give the Hurricanes another $7 million in cap space. Essentially, this gives them the opportunity to be major players on some of the NHL’s biggest names. There are plenty of forwards who should be available ahead of March 3d and if Carolina can afford to add them, the expectation is that they’ll try as they view themselves as a Stanley Cup contender.
This is certainly horrible news for both the player and the organization, but there is an opportunity here for the Hurricanes to make a move. It’s one that many teams cannot afford to make given their cap restrictions.
Next: Canucks Negotiating With Rick Tocchet To Be Next Head Coach
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Says Canucks Possibly Better Off Trading Andrei Kuzmenko
The Vancouver Canucks are prioritizing the extension of Andrei Kuzmenko, but are they better...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Canadiens’ Caufield, Bruins’ Pastrnak Talking Big Extensions
A pair of Original Six clubs are seeking to lock down a pair of...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to acquire Ryan O'Reilly, reports are the St....
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
With trade speculation heating up, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews understands the situation he and...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Canucks Trying to Get Out From Under Conor Garland’s Contract
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to move Conor Garland's contract, but will they have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Can’t Afford to Sit On Blue Line, Must Make a Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are not at all where they want to be this season....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 weeks ago
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
After a 6-5 overtime loss, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury snapped and is taking...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sabres Almost Traded Tage Thompson Before Breakout Season
There's a story out there that the Buffalo Sabres almost traded Tage Thompson ahead...