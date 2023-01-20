Hurricanes Now Buyers After Max Pacioretty Suffers Major Injury

The Carolina Hurricanes are certainly going to be trade buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline now that news of Max Pacioretty’s injury has shown that he’ll be out long-term with a torn Achilles that he suffered in Thursday’s game versus the Minnesota Wild. He’s had the same injury twice in five months and the prognosis has to be concerning for the forward who has been riddled with injury troubles this season.

That one of the Hurricanes’ top forwards is now out and likely won’t return this season, the question becomes what to do about the lack of scoring that has plagued the team during the playoffs? Kevin Weekes hinted that the team will immediately become buyers and noted, “Given the horrible injury news of F Pacioretty, his scoring ability & experience will be missed. In his absence, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the @Canes interest in F’s Tarasenko or Horvat.”

Given the horrible injury news of F Pacioretty, his scoring ability & experience will be missed. In his absence, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the @Canes interest in F’s Tarasenko or Horvat. @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 20, 2023

Pacioretty’s inevitable move to LTIR will give the Hurricanes another $7 million in cap space. Essentially, this gives them the opportunity to be major players on some of the NHL’s biggest names. There are plenty of forwards who should be available ahead of March 3d and if Carolina can afford to add them, the expectation is that they’ll try as they view themselves as a Stanley Cup contender.

This is certainly horrible news for both the player and the organization, but there is an opportunity here for the Hurricanes to make a move. It’s one that many teams cannot afford to make given their cap restrictions.

Next: Canucks Negotiating With Rick Tocchet To Be Next Head Coach