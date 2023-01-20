Canucks Negotiating With Rick Tocchet To Be Next Head Coach

TSN’s Chris Johnston is reporting that it appears to be a question of when, not If, Rick Tocchet is brought in to be the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet was on his TNT broadcast the other night saying he’s not signed a contract, but he has spoken with Jim Rutherford and while he wouldn’t confirm if he was being hired, Johnston says it’s a matter of details and that Tocchet is expected to be hired and will bring in a couple of his own coaches to work with him.

It’s not entirely clear when he will replace Bruce Boudreau, but Boudreau was not on the ice for the Canucks morning optional practice Friday. Johnston explains, “It sounds as though negotiations have started on that deal that Rick Tocchet will probably arrive in Vancouver with a couple of additions to his coaching staff as well. And, of course, nothing’s officially 100 percent until pens have been put to paper. That hasn’t happened yet. But it does sound as though it’s getting very close.”

Essentially, it sounds as though the Canucks are waiting for his contract with TNT to end before they officially announce his hiring. That said, everyone is reporting this as done and media members are already talking about what the Canucks should expect, both in terms of what Tocchet will want as the authoritative voice of the franchise, and what the players should expect in an attempt to get the club headed in the right direction.

Canucks president Jim Rutherford didn’t deny that the Canucks had spoken to Tocchet. Instead, he said that they have talked to many people but that right now, Bruce is the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Many fans are saying that this is a situation that has gotten ugly and handled extremely poorly. If Boudreau is out, let him go and have someone take over in the interim.

Boudreau said to the media on Friday, “I’d be a fool not to know what’s going on.” When he was asked how he shuts out the noise and how he informs the players, he said they know. There is plenty of media in the area and nothing stays a secret. When his wife asked him why wasn’t on the ice, he told her he’s still a part of the team, but just didn’t go out on the ice today.



Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman linked Sergei Gonchar and Richard Matvichuk as two names that could be joining Tocchet when he takes over the team.

