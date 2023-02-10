Timo Meier Could Be Next Big Name Traded Before the Deadline

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Timo Meier could be the player to put money on if you’re hankering to wager on who might be the next big name to be traded ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. With Bo Horvat and Vladimir Tarasenko having been moved and Patrick Kane still not ready to decide his future, Meier is a player many teams will target.
LeBrun writes: “There’s enough serious interest in Timo Meier that it’s possible this also isn’t a trade that waits until March 3, based on the current level of conversations between suitors and the Sharks (by the way, I don’t believe the Rangers were ever that involved here).” LeBrun suggests it doesn’t make sense to hold off until March 3rd, especially given the giant $10 million qualifying offer due to Meier and the fact that most teams that are looking at him seriously will be doing so with the intention to potentially sign him to a long-term deal.
Teams won’t want to have to try and figure out if Meier will be interested in sticking around should they be forced to give over a massive group of assets to the Sharks in any deal. And, as LeBrun points out, that could bring the Sharks to finally allowing Meier to talk with other teams about an extension ahead of any trade (something they’ve yet to grant permission for).
It makes the most sense for Meier to have an opportunity to work out the terms of a new deal so that the team interested gives up the most assets in a trade. San Jose has to come out looking good in this deal and maximizing the potential return by allowing the two sides to talk makes the most sense. Once that happens, trade talk will certainly pick up and a deal could come together quickly.
The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are said to be the two teams with the most interest here.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Podcast: Ep. 22 – Tarasenko Traded to Rangers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 35 mins ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him
The St. Louis Blues have informed Ivan Barbashev he will not receive a new...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 7 days ago
Maple Leafs Interested in Blackhawks’ McCabe, Murphy
After a tough outing Wednesday against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs are looking for...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
NHL Trade Talk: 2 Teams Step Forward For Luke Schenn
Following the Bo Horvat trade, there are two names being closely watched in Vancouver...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Mark Stone Out Indefinitely, Golden Knights Likely Make Big Trade
Mark Stone had a second surgery and will be out indefinitely for the Golden...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 week ago
Carey Price Moving News Could Hint He’s Done With Canadiens
Carey Price's wife, Angela, seems to confirm that his playing days with the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Could the Senators Flip Alex DeBrincat in a Deadline Trade?
The Ottawa Senators are struggling. Could they wind up flipping Alex DeBrincat in a...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
Auston Matthews will not play in the All-Star Game and is likely to miss...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 weeks ago
Avalanche Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Sean Monahan
The Colorado Avalanche are expected to be a team that shows real interest in...