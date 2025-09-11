NHL News
Hughes on Canucks Future: “Anything Can Change”
Delve into Quinn Hughes’ comments on the 32 Thoughts podcast and what they mean for his future with the Vancouver Canucks.
Quinn Hughes was asked by Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast what he would say when asked if the Vancouver Canucks have a chance of keeping him beyond his current contract. There has been speculation, including from the Canucks’ own President of Hockey Ops, Jim Rutherford, that Quinn might want to leave and join his brothers in New Jersey. Canucks fans are hoping that’s not true.
When it comes to why he thinks Rutherford made those comments, Quinn said, “I don’t know … Jim’s a smart guy. Jim’s doing, you know, what he wants to do. I’ve got a lot of respect for Jim, so I’ll just leave it that.”
Speaking to Friedman, he added, “I mean, I really enjoy Vancouver. I’m very thankful, I mean, when I came to Vancouver, I don’t think anyone thought I was going to become what I’ve become. That’s because of the people in Vancouver, management coachin,g you know…”
“As far as that question, I’ll answer that with my actions next summer.” He added, “Anything can change. If we have a terrible year, that’s probably not going to be very fun. But if we have a terrific year, that’s what we want.”
What Did Hughes Mean By That?
While it wasn’t clear exactly what Hughes was trying to hint at, if anything at all, there are some takeaways worth considering here.
First, he could be kicking this discussion about his contract down the road. By saying he’ll “answer with [his] actions next summer,” Hughes is signaling that he’s not ready to commit to anything now. Instead, he’s leaving the door wide open to weigh his options once he sees how the 2025–26 season plays out.
Second, his decision could be all about results. His “terrible year” vs. “terrific year” comment is pretty telling. If the Canucks flop, he doesn’t sound eager to stay stuck in a rebuild. But if they succeed, he’s hinting that a winning environment could persuade him to stay long-term. He’s basically tying his future directly to the team’s trajectory.
Third, he might be using the uncertainty around his future as leverage or a message to management. Hughes knows the rumors about joining his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey will never stop. By being deliberately non-committal, he’s subtly pressuring Vancouver’s front office: surround me with a competitive roster, or I may look elsewhere.
Finally, he might be hinting that he’s seriously thinking about the New Jersey Devils’ angle. The “answer with my actions” phrasing leaves fans wondering: Does that mean testing the market, entertaining a trade request, or leaving via free agency when the time comes? With his brothers thriving in New Jersey, it adds fuel to the speculation that a family reunion could be in play if the Canucks can’t prove they’re on the right track.
