Insider Connects Sens And Leafs To Flames’ Jacob Markstrom

The talk around Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom has been a hot topic this offseason. The 34-year-old was almost traded to the New Jersey Devils before the 2024 Trade Deadline. However, the deal ended up falling through, leaving Markstrom frustrated and confused.

It’s safe to say that the relationship between Markstrom and the Flames has soured and both parties should go their separate ways. Markstrom’s desire to win simply doesn’t align with where the team is at right now. It makes sense for GM Craig Conroy to get assets for a player that a year ago seemed untradable. It also helps that Markstrom had a bounce-back season, where his value significantly increased.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have exposed many teams’ needs for goaltending and with a weak free agency class for goalies this year, many teams will look to acquire help in net through trades. As for Markstrom, a bidding war can happen where the Flames have the potential to get some pretty good assets in return.

It isn’t a guarantee that Markstrom will move as he hasn’t formally requested a trade, but it’s the right move to facilitate. Given his age and the status of the team, it’s time to move on.

Maple Leafs Markstrom rumors

More Teams Have Expressed Interest In Markstrom

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, more teams have entered the conversation for Markstrom. Friedman mentions the Devils but also brings up the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators as being potential candidates. Friedman made the following statement in the most recent 32 Thoughts: The Podcast episode:

“Calgary is trying to do this as quietly as possible. That’s not going to be easy. But they know what a roller-coaster it was for everybody involved, including the player and themselves, and I think they’re really trying to avoid it. But there’s definitely something going on. Fitzgerald (Devils GM) is on record saying he will consider moving his 10th overall pick, and I know a lot of people are looking at in goal. A couple of other teams I wonder about there, too, anybody looking for a goalie, but a couple of teams I wonder about: Toronto, and I know deals with Toronto and Calgary are kind of complicated, but the GM in Toronto is the guy who signed Markstrom in Calgary. The other team that I think is in on almost every goalie conversation is Ottawa. Now I don’t know how Markstrom feels about that, but I was told that every conversation that involves a goalie, you have to have Ottawa around it”. Friedman on Calgary’s desire for no drama, and Toronto and Ottawa’s interest levels for the Flames’ goaltender

“Calgary is trying to do this as quietly as possible.”



In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @JeffMarek discuss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Jacob Markstrom and the Flames, + more!



????: https://t.co/fhguXldMCT



Presented by @GMCcanada pic.twitter.com/m3ouuazIiS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 9, 2024

Flames Better Off Getting A Markstrom Deal Done

The 2024 NHL Draft is just around the corner and lots of action is anticipated. It’s not uncommon that we see big trades happen on draft night.

With that being said, it would be in the best interest of the Flames to get a deal done sooner rather than later. It’s unlikely that the Flames let this process drag on, especially if they get the right deal. The longer this takes, the more prominent these rumors become.

Next: How Good Can Cowan, Maple Leafs’ Rising Prospect, Become?