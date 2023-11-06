Halak on Free Agent Tryout with Hurricanes As Andersen Injured

In a bit of a surprise move, the Carolina Hurricanes have made a decision to bolster their goaltending amidst concerns about Frederik Andersen’s medical condition. Andersen, the Hurricanes’ key goaltender, is expected to miss an extended period due to a yet undisclosed medical issue. The nature of the problem remains undisclosed, and further updates are anticipated pending medical evaluations. The team has not provided additional comments until more information is available.

To address the temporary absence of Andersen, the Hurricanes have brought in a seasoned veteran, Jaroslav Halak, for evaluation. According to Elliotte Friedman, Halak, a 17-year NHL veteran, is set to join the Hurricanes on a professional tryout (PTO) basis. While not officially signed, Halak will be practicing with the team, allowing the Hurricanes to assess his fit within their roster.

The 38-year-old goaltender boasts an impressive track record spanning 581 games, with 295 wins, 189 losses, and 69 ties. His accomplishments include a remarkable 2.50 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and an impressive tally of 53 shutouts. These achievements were earned over 17 seasons, during which he played for various teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, Islanders, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Rangers.

Hurricanes Looking to Trade a Defenseman

There’s also news when it comes to the team’s blue line. According to a report by Friedman on the Saturday Headlines from Hockey Night in Canada, the Hurricanes are actively exploring trade options. While Tony DeAngelo’s name has surfaced prominently in trade talks, the Hurricanes are also considering alternative avenues to bolster their defensive lineup.

As the Hurricanes navigate these goaltending and defensive challenges, fans eagerly await further updates on Andersen’s condition and potential roster changes.

