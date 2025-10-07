Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights Place Pietrangelo on Season-Long Injured List
Golden Knights announced that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out for the entire 2025–26 regular season and playoffs.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out for the entire 2025–26 regular season and playoffs after submitting their opening-night roster. The decision was made with the approval of the NHL, NHLPA, and the player himself, allowing Vegas to receive full salary cap relief for the veteran blueliner’s $8.8 million cap hit.
Pietrangelo, 35, continues to rehab a lingering hip injury that sidelined him for much of last season. While surgery remains a possibility, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the NHL in the future. For now, his focus is on recovery and family.
“I just want to be a dad right now,” Pietrangelo said. “Hockey will always be there, but this is the right time to take care of myself and be with my family.”
A cornerstone of Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup win, Pietrangelo’s absence leaves a significant hole on the blue line. The move also provides the Golden Knights with valuable flexibility as they open the new season aiming to remain among the Western Conference’s elite.
