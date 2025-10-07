Golden Knights Place Pietrangelo on Season-Long Injured List

The Vegas Golden Knights announced that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out for the entire 2025–26 regular season and playoffs after submitting their opening-night roster. The decision was made with the approval of the NHL, NHLPA, and the player himself, allowing Vegas to receive full salary cap relief for the veteran blueliner’s $8.8 million cap hit.

Pietrangelo, 35, continues to rehab a lingering hip injury that sidelined him for much of last season. While surgery remains a possibility, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the NHL in the future. For now, his focus is on recovery and family.

“I just want to be a dad right now,” Pietrangelo said. “Hockey will always be there, but this is the right time to take care of myself and be with my family.”

A cornerstone of Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup win, Pietrangelo’s absence leaves a significant hole on the blue line. The move also provides the Golden Knights with valuable flexibility as they open the new season aiming to remain among the Western Conference’s elite.

