Golden Knights and Eichel Close to Finalizing 8-Year Extension

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Vegas Golden Knights and superstar forward Jack Eichel are on the verge of finalizing a long-term extension.

LeBrun noted on the most recent TSN’s ‘Insider Trading’ segment that both Eichel and the team are zeroing in on an eight-year extension, with the final hurdle being the annual average salary.

LeBrun reports:

“He (Eichel) does not want to go anywhere. His only focus is on signing with the Vegas Golden Knights. The two sides I’m told are really focused on an 8 year deal. So forget the idea of mimicking McDavid and doing a two year deal. Eichel wants to sign long-term and in the meantime they’ve just got to get to the right AAV. I’m told that the Kaprizov deal and the McDavid deal… those are not big impacts on this conversation.”

Jack Eichel Golden Knights extension

A few days ago, we cited a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman who said that Eichel is eyeing a deal that would mirror Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl’s expected salary range. That would mean that Eichel is talking to the Golden Knights about a contract that would pay him somewhere in the neighbourhood of $14 million per season.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period had previously reported that the term was the sticking point between the two sides. If that has been worked out, one would assume there won’t be too much more back and forth on the salary.

