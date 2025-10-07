NHL News
Golden Knights and Eichel Close to Finalizing 8-Year Extension
Jack Eichel is close to a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. Discover the details of the imminent deal.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Vegas Golden Knights and superstar forward Jack Eichel are on the verge of finalizing a long-term extension.
LeBrun noted on the most recent TSN’s ‘Insider Trading’ segment that both Eichel and the team are zeroing in on an eight-year extension, with the final hurdle being the annual average salary.
LeBrun reports:
“He (Eichel) does not want to go anywhere. His only focus is on signing with the Vegas Golden Knights. The two sides I’m told are really focused on an 8 year deal. So forget the idea of mimicking McDavid and doing a two year deal. Eichel wants to sign long-term and in the meantime they’ve just got to get to the right AAV. I’m told that the Kaprizov deal and the McDavid deal… those are not big impacts on this conversation.”
A few days ago, we cited a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman who said that Eichel is eyeing a deal that would mirror Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl’s expected salary range. That would mean that Eichel is talking to the Golden Knights about a contract that would pay him somewhere in the neighbourhood of $14 million per season.
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period had previously reported that the term was the sticking point between the two sides. If that has been worked out, one would assume there won’t be too much more back and forth on the salary.
Next: McDavid Speaks: What Was Really Behind His 2-Year Deal and What’s Next
More News
-
NHL News/ 17 seconds ago
Golden Knights and Eichel Close to Finalizing 8-Year Extension
Jack Eichel is close to a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. Discover...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 9 hours ago
Tension Rising?: Hughes Calming Canadiens Fans Over Hutson Contract Rumors
Have things gotten tense between Lane Hutson and the Canadiens during their current status...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
McDavid’s Contract: A One-of-One Situation Or a Pending Problem?
Explore the McDavid contract problem and its impact on future salaries in the NHL....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
James Reimer Released From His PTO with the Maple Leafs
James Reimer released from the Maple Leafs PTO as he explores new opportunities. What...
-
Walman Signing Among Roster Moves for Oilers Beyond McDavid Deal
Discover the latest on Oilers moves as Connor McDavid signs a major extension and...
-
NHL Salary Cap Set for Even More Notable Jump, Per Friedman
Learn how the NHL salary cap could unexpectedly increase to $107 million. Discover the...
-
McDavid Could Reveal Oilers Contract Decision in Next 48 Hours
Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton could soon be settled, with reports the Oilers captain...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Walman Remains Out For Oilers, With Surprising Roster Moves Expected
Jake Walman injury impacts Oilers lineup ahead of opening night. Find out more about...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Good News On Zach Hyman Injury Front for Oilers
Zach Hyman isn’t expected to be ready to return to the Edmonton Oilers until...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers Trade Ryan Ellis to the Sharks for Grundstrom & Guryev
Ryan Ellis has been traded to the Sharks from the Flyers. Find out the...