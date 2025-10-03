Golden Knights, Jack Eichel Close to Contract Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights and star center Jack Eichel remain engaged in contract extension discussions, with a deal expected to surface before the team’s season opener, say several insiders.

The Golden Knights will open their season against the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, and while talks are reportedly moving slowly, sources indicate that Eichel could land a contract in the $13–$15 million per year range. Initially, it was believed Eichel would be closer to the $13 million mark, but the Kirill Kaprizov extension might have slightly altered the situation.

While Eichel is a center and he’s in a no-tax state market, his new deal could potentially be nudging closer to $14 million, maybe slightly above. “He’s not signing somewhere else…they’ve got him, so it’s probably gonna end up in that $13-$13.5m, maybe [Kaprizov] pushes it to $14,” says Seravalli.

Eichel, 28, is entering the final year of his eight-year, $80 million deal and is set to get a sizeable bump in salary as the cap explodes over the next few seasons. Last season, he tallied 28 goals and a career-high 66 assists for 94 points, marking the first time he reached 90 points in an NHL season. It’s key to note he did this in 77 games, missing five. Had he played the full year, he would have exceeded 100 points.

With his on-ice production and added Stanley Cup championship pedigree, fans and management see him as a cornerstone for the franchise. They want to get him signed, and he wants to stay.

Can the Golden Knights Get an Eichel Deal Before Opening Night?

Locking Eichel in before the regular season offers multiple benefits for the Golden Knights. It removes distractions that could impact team chemistry and strengthens his connection with fellow star Mitch Marner. He’s one of many big-name players who haven’t re-upped with their respective teams, but with the Kaprizov deal now done and Eichel’s intentions clear, a deal is expected imminently.

