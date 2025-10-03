NHL News
Golden Knights, Jack Eichel Close to Contract Extension
Get the latest updates on the Jack Eichel extension discussions with the Golden Knights before the season opener.
The Vegas Golden Knights and star center Jack Eichel remain engaged in contract extension discussions, with a deal expected to surface before the team’s season opener, say several insiders.
The Golden Knights will open their season against the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, and while talks are reportedly moving slowly, sources indicate that Eichel could land a contract in the $13–$15 million per year range. Initially, it was believed Eichel would be closer to the $13 million mark, but the Kirill Kaprizov extension might have slightly altered the situation.
While Eichel is a center and he’s in a no-tax state market, his new deal could potentially be nudging closer to $14 million, maybe slightly above. “He’s not signing somewhere else…they’ve got him, so it’s probably gonna end up in that $13-$13.5m, maybe [Kaprizov] pushes it to $14,” says Seravalli.
Eichel, 28, is entering the final year of his eight-year, $80 million deal and is set to get a sizeable bump in salary as the cap explodes over the next few seasons. Last season, he tallied 28 goals and a career-high 66 assists for 94 points, marking the first time he reached 90 points in an NHL season. It’s key to note he did this in 77 games, missing five. Had he played the full year, he would have exceeded 100 points.
With his on-ice production and added Stanley Cup championship pedigree, fans and management see him as a cornerstone for the franchise. They want to get him signed, and he wants to stay.
Can the Golden Knights Get an Eichel Deal Before Opening Night?
Locking Eichel in before the regular season offers multiple benefits for the Golden Knights. It removes distractions that could impact team chemistry and strengthens his connection with fellow star Mitch Marner. He’s one of many big-name players who haven’t re-upped with their respective teams, but with the Kaprizov deal now done and Eichel’s intentions clear, a deal is expected imminently.
Next: Ducks Hand Out Another Huge Deal: Sign Jackson LaCombe
More News
-
NHL News/ 31 seconds ago
Golden Knights, Jack Eichel Close to Contract Extension
Get the latest updates on the Jack Eichel extension discussions with the Golden Knights...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 32 minutes ago
Oilers Could Make Surprising Cuts as Deadline for Roster Looms
Oilers fans weigh in on who should be cut as roster decisions loom, with...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Trade Buzz: Frontrunner Showing Interest in Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson
Nick Robertson is gaining attention in the NHL. Discover why the San Jose Sharks...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Catch a Break With Clarified LTIR Rules Ahead of Opening Night
Learn how the NHL's clarification on LTIR might impact the Oilers' LTIR strategy, which...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 5 hours ago
Ducks Hand Out Another Huge Deal: Sign Jackson LaCombe
Jackson LaCombe Ducks extension sets a new franchise record. Discover details about his eight-year,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Oilers Goaltending Plan Now Obvious After Ingram Trade
The Edmonton Oilers added Connor Ingram on Wednesday in a trade with the Utah...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 8 hours ago
Fluke Incident Caused Kaprizov Negotiations To Take a Dramatic Turn
Uncover the details behind the Barkov incident that likely forced Kaprizov to secure a...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Luke Hughes Deal Sets Stage for Fascinating Lane Hutson Contract Talks
Explore the impact of Luke Hughes' contract on Lane Hutson's future with the Canadiens...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers News and Rumors: Ingram, McDavid, Contracts, and More
Get the latest Oilers news rumors update, including the trade for Connor Ingram and...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Devils Sign Defenseman Luke Hughes to 7-Year Extension
Luke Hughes signs extension with Devils, securing a seven-year deal worth $9 million per...